When will people get it, that they need to leave families out of their political attacks? Mike Pence more than likely understands that being Trump’s Vice President opens him up to all sorts of ugly attacks on his life and his person, but Pence’s family didn’t ask for this.

And especially not his daughter whose only crime is writing a children’s book … and of course having Mike for a dad.

NASTY: John Oliver Targets Pence Daughter's Children's Book. Then His Followers Spam The Book's Amazon Page Wi.. https://t.co/8Y9zlyA8Rv — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 19, 2018

From The Daily Wire:

On Monday, a charming children’s book written by Vice President Mike Pence’s daughter, Charlotte Pence, and illustrated by Pence’s wife, Karen Pence, launched at Amazon.com. The book is a perfectly lovely tour of the White House and Vice Presidential living quarters narrated by the family bunny, Marlon Bundo. It’s titled Marlon Bundo’s Day In The Life of the Vice President. My four-year-old daughter loves it. So, naturally, the Left targeted the book. Read the entire story here Naturally.

John Oliver is tragically unfunny and an all around terrible human being. #LastWeekTonight https://t.co/Bqri3ThMvL — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) March 20, 2018

This may, in fact, be Oliver’s new title.

Another political hack masquerading as a comedian. There are several. — MC (@Stockdoc118) March 20, 2018

He probably makes Jimmy Kimmel proud.

*sniff sniff*

Well, he can be useful : once a smug liberal like Oliver attacks a person, you can be sure that this person deserves your love and respect. — Ivan Denisov (@professsorquail) March 20, 2018

Or in this case, you should go buy her book.

Win-win!

Related:

Oh no, not THAT! John Oliver thinks he’s found a way to ‘REALLY piss’ off Mike Pence

No MA’AM! NARAL’s #EndTheLies tag targeting Crisis Pregnancy Clinics BACKFIRES on Planned Parenthood

‘Why is this so HARD?’ Brit Hume STICKS to facts around McCabe firing and the Left can’t DEAL