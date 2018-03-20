‘Tragically UNFUNNY.’ Jenna Jameson WALLOPED ‘nasty’ John Oliver for attack on Pence’s daughter

Posted at 4:16 pm on March 20, 2018 by Sam J.

When will people get it, that they need to leave families out of their political attacks? Mike Pence more than likely understands that being Trump’s Vice President opens him up to all sorts of ugly attacks on his life and his person, but Pence’s family didn’t ask for this.

And especially not his daughter whose only crime is writing a children’s book … and of course having Mike for a dad.

From The Daily Wire:

On Monday, a charming children’s book written by Vice President Mike Pence’s daughter, Charlotte Pence, and illustrated by Pence’s wife, Karen Pence, launched at Amazon.com. The book is a perfectly lovely tour of the White House and Vice Presidential living quarters narrated by the family bunny, Marlon Bundo. It’s titled Marlon Bundo’s Day In The Life of the Vice President. My four-year-old daughter loves it.

So, naturally, the Left targeted the book.

Read the entire story here

Naturally.

This may, in fact, be Oliver’s new title.

He probably makes Jimmy Kimmel proud.

*sniff sniff*

Or in this case, you should go buy her book.

Win-win!

