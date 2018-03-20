Bret Baier interviewed Brit Hume about Andrew McCabe’s dismissal on Friday and just like his timeline, Brit stuck with the facts.

We know, so boring.

Ha!

Watch:

.@brithume: "There's been a lot of criticism that the firing was rushed, but McCabe was on the verge of retirement…It seems to me that far from being rushed, it may have been held off until they were facing a deadline after which he couldn't be fired." https://t.co/7UTzb1sQW3 pic.twitter.com/5vZrB3u37W — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 19, 2018

Fair point.

If the dismissal was rushed wouldn’t McCabe have been fired the moment the FBI disciplinary committee suggested he be let go?

I think the most plausible explanation is the simplest: they fired him, per FBI’s own recommendation, while they still could, i.e. before his scheduled retirement. https://t.co/d7YGeazgT6 — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 19, 2018

But Russia! Wait, no. But Trump! Wait, that doesn’t work either.

Time to blame Bush?

Because everything has to be dramatic otherwise it’s not news.

Every day feels more and more like we’re all trapped in a really bad reality television series and that any moment Trump is going to tell us we’re all fired.

I find it hysterical that we're supposed to feel bad that he was canned 2 days before he qualified for his pension. I couldn't care less about his damn pension. — Brad Wuhs (@bradwuhs) March 20, 2018

Or that we’re supposed to believe that Trump fired him to play politics.

Yes. And it was wrong to do so why? Lying to your boss in the private sector gets you the same. What do Democrats expect? — Bob Sikes (@BobSikes) March 19, 2018

They’re Democrats, really?

The report isn't complete. This was aspect seems to have been rushed. Sessions may have felt direct or indirect (Trump's repeated attacks on him) pressure to fire McCabe before his retirement. Again, I explicitly said IG unlikely corrupted. Read this https://t.co/K8ywaZAomS — Jamie Weinstein (@Jamie_Weinstein) March 19, 2018

Jamie Weinstein brings up a few interesting counterpoints here:

Um Jamie, they couldn’t very well fire him after he’d retired, could they? — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 19, 2018

True, but …

I’m not an expert on procedure Brit (and I don’t think you are either) so I read up on that obvious point and the best stuff I’ve seen suggests it is still uncommon to rush something like this and the report would say what he did was a fireable offense. — Jamie Weinstein (@Jamie_Weinstein) March 19, 2018

But was it rushed?

Therein seems to be the debate.

If the ag were to accept the recommendation that McCabe be fired, he had to do it while McCabe could still be fired. Isn’t that the most obvious explanation of the timing? — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 19, 2018

Would appear so.

I would say it is unusual for a senior FBI official to do what McCabe is accused of and which is a known fireable offense. Everything I’ve seen tells me that “lack of candor” in such circumstances is a very big deal in the FBI, especially under oath. — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 19, 2018

And there it is. We’re so wrapped up in the details around McCabe being fired that we seem to be missing the discussion on what he actually DID to get fired.

Should be interesting when we get a gander at the full report later this spring.

