The moment Jeff Sessions followed the advice from the FBI disciplinary office that he should fire Andrew McCabe we KNEW the Sean Spicer parody account (@sean_spicier) would have a plethora of stupid on his timeline … and we weren’t disappointed.

Every time we write about this account, dozens (hundreds?) of people ask us how the Left can miss that this is not the real Sean Spicer account and every time all we can do is shrug and laugh.

Because it’s hilarious.

I do class on Tuesdays pic.twitter.com/Uddwv80Yce — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 19, 2018

Class is his new thing.

If you’re trying to flatter me, it’s working! pic.twitter.com/RT3d4bDHRt — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 18, 2018

Wait, they’re still getting confused about this account not being Sean Spicer?! They really don’t have any brains, do they?

Never fails.

Not my rules pic.twitter.com/5dLDgg2EGd — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 18, 2018

Maybe he missed Andrea Mitchell openly telling Democratic Congressmen to hire the liar McCabe so he could get his pension. So yes, seriously.

Yea. So is Jennifer Rubin pic.twitter.com/6SwdpuTst9 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 18, 2018

Ouch.

And true.

Well, we think … she’s at least a WaPo Conservative. Whatever that means.

Spicier also hit Mueller:

You know who’s really sad? McCabe.

Heh.

Cheap shot, our bad.

Thanks for the tip! pic.twitter.com/zgS34M6nxY — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 17, 2018

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh honey.

We can’t believe these people are real.

You’re right. She would’ve had one of those scooters that climbs stairs pic.twitter.com/mFGOokmsYE — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 15, 2018

RIGHT?! Hillary, MOVE ON!

Sure it does. MSNBC did it for 8 straight years pic.twitter.com/MBNDfqelVJ — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 15, 2018

And CNN does it every day.

Related:

OH, MAN: Sean Spicer parody account points out what’s next for Andrew McCabe, and it’s awful

OMG SERIO!? Sean Spicer parody catches another YUGE fish, gets called a Russian bot (can’t stop laughing)