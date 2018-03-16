As we told you earlier, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was fired after Attorney General Jeff Sessions found that he “had made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor — including under oath — on multiple occasions.”

Well, McCabe’s day just got worse as the Sean Spicer parody account, @sean_spicier, points out that now he has to sign up for Obamacare:

Wow, that is bad. NOBODY should have to have Obamacare, no matter what crime you’ve been accused of:

Trending

As for McCabe’s pension, Josh Gerstein of Politico reports it’s not a dire as some in the media reports will have you believe:

Even after his dismissal, McCabe will probably be eligible to begin collecting his pension at about age 57, although he would likely lose access to federal health coverage and would probably get a smaller pension than if he stayed on the federal payroll, experts said.

One former FBI agent noted that when agent Robert Hanssen pleaded guilty to espionage, his wife was permitted to keep half his pension despite the extraordinary gravity of the crime Hanssen admitted to.

As for a lawsuit, that could be a problem for McCabe:

But he does have other financial avenues open to him. Such as a book deal, which just got worth a whole lot more:

And there’s some talk that McCabe can get hired by a Congressman and possibly qualify for his full pension starting at age 50:

And if that doesn’t work, crowdsource it!

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew McCabeObamaCare