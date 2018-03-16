As we told you earlier, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was fired after Attorney General Jeff Sessions found that he “had made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor — including under oath — on multiple occasions.”

Well, McCabe’s day just got worse as the Sean Spicer parody account, @sean_spicier, points out that now he has to sign up for Obamacare:

It gets worse for Andrew McCabe. Now he has to sign up for Obamacare — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 17, 2018

Wow, that is bad. NOBODY should have to have Obamacare, no matter what crime you’ve been accused of:

Oh God, don't make me feel bad for him, Spicy. https://t.co/iCSGyXnq4T — Hope Hicks (@WHCommHopeHicks) March 17, 2018

If you like your pension, you can keep your pension. https://t.co/5coO4szm84 — Cluster Fox 23 🇺🇸 (@ClusterFox23) March 17, 2018

I'm told he'll be able to keep his doctor. https://t.co/UaW7z98thE — JGcon (@realJohnGoeller) March 17, 2018

As for McCabe’s pension, Josh Gerstein of Politico reports it’s not a dire as some in the media reports will have you believe:

Even after his dismissal, McCabe will probably be eligible to begin collecting his pension at about age 57, although he would likely lose access to federal health coverage and would probably get a smaller pension than if he stayed on the federal payroll, experts said. One former FBI agent noted that when agent Robert Hanssen pleaded guilty to espionage, his wife was permitted to keep half his pension despite the extraordinary gravity of the crime Hanssen admitted to.

As for a lawsuit, that could be a problem for McCabe:

McCabe faces an uphill legal battle if he's fired and sues over it since many doors are closed to FBI personnel. But Trump White House's continuing barbs could help him https://t.co/FurZZkGScS — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) March 16, 2018

But he does have other financial avenues open to him. Such as a book deal, which just got worth a whole lot more:

McCabe book/TV deal > McCabe government pension. — Lydia Polgreen (@lpolgreen) March 17, 2018

And there’s some talk that McCabe can get hired by a Congressman and possibly qualify for his full pension starting at age 50:

One suggestion from a McCabe supporter: if a friendly member of Congress hired him for a week he could possibly qualify for pension benefits by extending his service the extra days — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) March 17, 2018

Pretty sure McCabe isn’t required to serve the days he’s short at the FBI in order to get his full pension. He can do so anywhere in the Federal gov’t. Including on Capitol Hill. (I think.) Someone like @tedlieu should hire him for a few days. https://t.co/bQxxbR1Spm — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) March 17, 2018

And if that doesn’t work, crowdsource it!

Ok let’s just start a @gofundme for McCabe’s lost pension benefits. — Zara Rahim (@zara915) March 17, 2018

Mr McCabe is right to worry about Trump’s unprecedented threat to the rule of law. He is not right to worry about his pension; I am sure many many loyal Americans from every political persuasion will join me in contributing to a fund for him and his family. The truth will prevail https://t.co/mywEVeeW3o — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) March 17, 2018

***

