Hollywood still hasn’t solved its sexual predator problem, but dammit, they’ll fight the scourge of Mike Pence if it kills them!

The Pence family is releasing a children’s book, “Marlon Bundo’s Day in the Life of the Vice President,” about their pet rabbit. And so, last night on “Last Week Tonight,” John Oliver announced that he’s releasing a new book in response to the Pence’s story. Only in Oliver’s book, Marlon Bundo is gay. Because of course.

Wow. This is, like, so witty and clever!

“It turns out, in a complete coincidence, we also wrote a book about Mike Pence’s rabbit that is also being published. In fact, while his is out tomorrow, ours is being released right now,” Oliver announced on his HBO program.

“Now, there are a few small differences between the two books,” said Oliver. “You’ll notice right away that our rabbit has a bow tie, so there’s that. Also, our story is about Marlon Bundo falling in love with another boy rabbit, because our Marlon Bundo is gay—just like the real Marlon Bundo.”

Yes, Oliver’s team crafted a gay love story for children featuring Pence’s pet rabbit in order to get under the VP’s skin, given the politician’s history of promoting anti-LGBT policies.

Call us crazy, but it seems like Pence is the one getting under people’s skin. And all he has to do is exist.

Trending

The audiobook version features the voices of celebrities like “Modern Family” star Jesse Tyler Ferguson:

Who are the haters here? Not Mike Pence. Pence’s views on homosexuality are in line with his faith, but last time we checked, he still believed in the value of human life. That’s more than most of these self-righteous celebrities can say.

Meanwhile, something tells us that Pence will be just fine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bunnygayhomosexualityJohn OliverMarlon BundoMike Pencerabbit