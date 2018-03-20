NARAL is super fussy that Crisis Pregnancy Clinics are giving women who are afraid and pregnant other options than abortion.

The nerve of people who value life trying to help these women who are in crisis to make a good decision for themselves and their unborn child.

History will not look kindly on NARAL:

Preview of the many bold signs we'll be waving tomorrow in front of the Supreme Court as we rally to #EndTheLies! 📣 Follow along in real time via hashtags #EndTheLies & #ExposeFakeClinics & by watching our Facebook Live stream [https://t.co/Q8CoRDYifJ] starting at 8:30am EST! pic.twitter.com/g6VQLvgn0Y — NARAL (@NARAL) March 20, 2018

Bold signs.

Because wow, pro-life peeps are so intimidated by a bunch of hyenas holding up posters covered in glitter glue with slogans like #EndTheLies on them.

Ooooh skeery.

Tomorrow, #SCOTUS will hear a case about whether fake clinics will #EndTheLies or continue to lie to pregnant women about abortion. Here's what you need to know about this week's critical case: pic.twitter.com/xfPB7qKAU0 — UltraViolet (@UltraViolet) March 19, 2018

Fake, anti-choice clinics. EL OH EL.

Funny how this account accuses Crisis Pregnancy Clinics of being fake and then in the same tweet calls abortion medical care.

These people.

By“fake clinics”they mean clinics where the lives of hundreds of thousands of babies are saved from abortion.Everyday abortion-minded women walk into these clinics where they realize they don’t have to sacrifice their babies on the evil altar of “choice”. #EndTheLies of abortion! https://t.co/JDk35V8pT4 — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) March 20, 2018

BOOOOOOM.

We so adore Obianuju.

People deserve to know that the information they’re getting is backed by science — not ideology. #EndTheLies https://t.co/kCD9Mp1cm6 — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) March 20, 2018

Hey you know what, NARAL is right … we should #EndTheLies:

Indeed! PlannedParenthood finally says something true👉🏾 people deserve to know that abortion entails the poisoning ,crushing or cutting up into shreds and suctioning out a living growing baby from the mother’s womb. You want science, yes? I’m all for it!!! #EndTheLies https://t.co/jZVUDNlsvk — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) March 20, 2018

LET’S DO THIS!

A friend of mine works at one of these "fake clinics." They don't pose as an abortion clinic; They offer diapers, maternity clothes, baby-sitting, formula, etc to a rural community that needs it. It's time to #EndtheLies about pregnancy resource centers. #GiveFreeSpeechLife https://t.co/AK5o7s5cHZ — Monica Burke (@MonicaGBurke) March 19, 2018

They give women real support and offer other options.

Monsters.

#EndTheLies #PlannedParenthood wasn't founded for women's health care. It was founded by Margaret Sanger in order to "weed out" undesirable people from society through abortion. Why do you women fall for it? — Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) March 20, 2018

Somewhere along the line, the Left tied women’s rights to abortion (which is despicable) so far too many ‘women’ miss the real issue that life is precious and get defensive because they think we’re trying to TAKE THEIR RIGHTS.

We know, it’s dumb.

And the mothers who go there and keep their babies end up agreeing with them. Pro-choicers only favor one choice. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) March 20, 2018

But so is abortion.

