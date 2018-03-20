If you’ve seen a lot of ‘hullabaloo’ floating around in the media and on social media about Facebook ‘data harvesting’ but aren’t entirely sure what to make of it, Ben Shapiro summed it up in three very simple and easy to understand truths.

What a giver.

This whole hullaballoo about Facebook isn't complicated.

1. Trump wins.

2. Democrats/Left declare social media in "crisis," threaten legislation.

3. Social media heads punish conservatives. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 20, 2018

He’s right, it’s not complicated.

Or in other words, seems the Right beat the Left at its own game in 2016 and NOW they want the ‘data harvesting’ to stop. Remember the big deal the media made about Obama’s ‘outreach’ on social media and how amaze-balls it was?

Social media was the holy grail for Obama — Patrick Curtin (@brooktroutr) March 20, 2018

Yup.

But now it’s a problem.

K.

If the Second Coming came, they would blame Trump, Conservatives and talk radio in that order. "Your God is ruining things because you complained too much etc." — Thomas Purcell (@realTomPurcell) March 20, 2018

It would be easier to list things the Left doesn’t blame the Right for.

Give us a minute, we’re thinking.

Plus, Facebook is for losers — SLaurie (@slaurie526) March 20, 2018

HEY! We love Facebook, where else can we get inundated with ads that magically show up that reflect recent Google searches and annoying chain letters that claim if you don’t send them to 13 people your third cousin twice removed will have a bad day at work?

4. Social media heads thereby provoke gratitude of Left-leaning gov't bureaucrats and antitrust regulators, and avoid challenges to their oligopoly. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) March 20, 2018

Something like that.

‘Nuff said.

