Tucker Carlson interviewed Dan Bongino about gun control in America and how absolutely frustrating it is for innocent, law-abiding, legal gun owners to be punished for a crime they had nothing to do with.

Watch:

.@dbongino: "It's frustrating because, #Tucker, we did nothing wrong. Legal gun owners are saying to themselves all across America…'Why me? Why do I now have to wait three days to buy a firearm in Florida? I didn't do anything wrong.'" https://t.co/46drNYIMFi pic.twitter.com/B9PBSMdHRL — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 20, 2018

Dan is absolutely right, Americans are frustrated, and they should be. Knee-jerk legislation that even lightly treads on the Second Amendment is unacceptable and will do nothing to stop future shootings. All this really does is allow legislators to pat themselves on the back and pretend they did something.

And for whatever reason, this interview triggered (there’s that word again) a very emotional and seemingly mental Tom Arnold.

Huh?

Tom. You know how you get when you’re hungry. Man, eat a Snickers bar.

Dan responded in kind:

This is a sick & troubled man. If anyone is close to him please encourage him to seek help ASAP. Thanks. https://t.co/3ICIbSI4Lm — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 20, 2018

It was a bizarre tweet from Arnold, right? And it seems to have had the opposite effect that Tom was looking for.

Garbage like this is why I'm an @NRA life member now. — William Cooke (@Williamcookelaw) March 20, 2018

Me too — 🇺🇸RStrick🇺🇸 (@rayvon63) March 20, 2018

Me three — 🇺🇸 Marko 🏳️‍🌈 (@zelinski_mark) March 20, 2018

Me four! — Camie ❤️🇺🇸🏒 (@CamieBGB6) March 20, 2018

Oops.

Dude…. did you just tell a former secret service agent not to be a pussy??? Are you TRYING to get an ass whooping? Because I'm sure Dan would oblige if you ask. You don't have to go to this trouble being a dick on twitter. — Edward Hancock II (@EdwardHancockII) March 20, 2018

Yes, yes he did.

HA!

Geez simmer down Tom. Yikes! — Denise K. USA🇺🇸 (@D1Kirkaldie) March 20, 2018

You don't know what you're talking about.

90%+ gun deaths are by illegally obtained guns. Most gun deaths are by illegal handguns.

How do restrictions make sense.

Also, the CDCs study on guns showed more lives are saved with firearms than lost. — Socrates (@socratictimes) March 20, 2018

Double oops.

Maybe Tom should spend more time talking to and listening to someone like Dan Bongino who actually knows what he’s talking about and less time tweeting bizarre attack-rants on Twitter.

He’d get a lot further.

