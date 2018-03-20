What’s the old saying? The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree? Yeah, that’s it.

Ryan Petty lost his daughter Alaina in the Feb. 14 shooting at Stoneman Douglas. You may not be as familiar with his face or his story though because the media has not exactly gone out of their way to cover Mr. Petty and his message supporting the bipartisan #StopSchoolViolenceAct versus calling for a gun ban.

Here is his story:

On Feb 14th @rpetty lost his daughter Alaina in the Parkland shooting, that day he vowed to do everything he can to make sure that no other parent loses their child in a school shooting. Although some in the media are choosing to ignore his message, we won’t, neither should you. pic.twitter.com/zj0Ayfmbjz — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 19, 2018

Petty has been working overtime to support legislation that could actually make a difference when it comes to stopping gun violence in school, which is why we were confused when Jeff Kasky (gun-control advocate Cameron Kasky’s father) attacked him for simply reaching out.

This tells you everything you need to know. This is how @cameron_kasky ‘s dad reacts to a plea from the father of one of the Parkland victims regarding widely supported bipartisan legislation that is supported by the families of actual victims. https://t.co/GocMf015EO — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) March 20, 2018

Jeff was originally reacting to Orrin Hatch when Petty engaged him:

Hi Jeff, let's align on protecting our children and teachers in schools. Follow our lead, and we will continue to enact meaningful legislation. Don't repeat the mistakes of the past. You can have a #2A debate later. #NeverAgain #ThisTime #STOPSchoolViolenceAct — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) March 19, 2018

In other words, stop arguing about the Second Amendment and work with us to make a real difference in our schools.

"STOP" is a hot steaming pile of @NRA crap. https://t.co/ehx4P3CQnc — Jeff Kasky (@JeffKasky) March 19, 2018

Classy, Mr. Kasky.

You realize Ryan lost his daughter right? — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 19, 2018

Kasky couldn’t be bothered to actually address Kyle, but he did subtweet him with William Legate (the guy who has 99.999999999% of Conservative Twitter blocked).

Thank you for your concern. I forgive Kyle because he apparently doesn't know any better. https://t.co/pbDWuLCxB0 — Jeff Kasky (@JeffKasky) March 19, 2018

He has a lot of nerve ‘forgiving’ Kyle.

See a pattern here?

Thanks for trashing on what 13 families of the fallen have backed. Tactful! https://t.co/4dyF9BquGk — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 19, 2018

Pretty awful.

And speaking of awful:

Kyle is clearly a disturbed bully who proves that contrary to the NRA’s bs rhetoric on teen bullies they support and encourage them every step of the way. — Amy Atrebas (@AmyAtrebas) March 19, 2018

I don't know him personally, but from what I hear he is only misguided. — Jeff Kasky (@JeffKasky) March 19, 2018

But we thought we were supposed to listen to these young people, Mr. Kasky.

