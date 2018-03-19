Jesse Kelly wrote an exceptional piece about how good fathers raise their sons … and of course, liberal and beta-male Twitter lost their damn minds over it.

I don't like to brag but guess who has an amazing article in The Federalist. If you guessed me, then you guessed right. https://t.co/HJi8BLNtm3 — Jesse Kelly® (@JesseKellyDC) March 19, 2018

We so love this piece.

From The Federalist:

My sons are seven and nine. They have been told their entire lives that I will bring down holy terror on them if I ever find out they bullied someone. But they also have been told it is their duty to stop bullying by any means necessary. Do not fool yourself into believing the feel-good lies society tells you about how to stop a bully. From now until forever, the best way is a punch in the nose.

What’s the saying? Oh yeah … damn son.

Cue the perpetual whining and judging from the bench:

In retrospect, I suppose not realizing that "men were made for the intentional use of force and power" was a considerable oversight on my part. (Also, this piece is totally not written by a crazy person.) https://t.co/dIwNm3vH76 — Will Leitch (@williamfleitch) March 19, 2018

Someone seems a little sensitive.

Shouldn't you be getting your PTSD treatment from that one time you fired a shotgun? https://t.co/09i5xrsdZt — Jesse Kelly® (@JesseKellyDC) March 19, 2018

Eeeek.

He probably still has a bruised arm from the flying gun. — Melissa Mackenzie 🌐 (@MelissaTweets) March 19, 2018

Probably.

Poor dear.

From a Southern girl who’s 7 nephews have grown up handling, shooting, & cleaning guns their entire lives, well done Kelly! — AJ 🇺🇸 (@AJ_FranklinGirl) March 19, 2018

This editor is proud to raise a MAN … there are plenty of boys out there already, thank you very much.

Yup, talking about YOU, Whiny McWhiny.

"Embrace boys’ natural instincts. Teach them to be kind, but also to punch bullies in the face. Teach them to prefer peace, but also how to make war. There is still good and evil in this world. Strong men are needed to keep it at bay. That’s on us, dads."#BestThingIReadToday — Tim Gordon (@youthpastortim) March 19, 2018

Teach them to protect and respect the ones they love, to cherish their families and to be proud of the country they call home.

The rest will just fall into place.

I raised my sons to be men, and men they are. One is a 6 year vet, w/two combat tours. The other is a self made success, who is getting more successful. The third is on his way to starting a firefighting career after HS. — 🇺🇸CofTAS (@TimChgo9) March 19, 2018

Love this so much.

Absolutely. It's what good dads have always done. — Based Gunny Dave (@chesty_1775) March 19, 2018

Amen.

"I want to raise my boys to be men who are kind and protect the vulnerable."

"What kind of monster are you?" — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) March 19, 2018

Lefties and betas are silly, ain’t they?

Related:

‘Mean, cranky AND vindictive.’ Greg Gutfeld suggests this FRESH FACE for Dems in 2020 and OMG LOL

Wokeness FAIL: CNN’s attempt to make Austin bombings about race SERIOUSLY backfires

‘OMG they’re out of Rollos!’ Gun grabbers go BATSH*T over pic of Alabama gas station (hint, guns!)