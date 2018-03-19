It’s ok CNN, you tried.

The two victims of Sunday's explosion in Austin, Texas, are white. The previous victims were black or Hispanic, raising fears the attacks could be race related. Follow live: https://t.co/hwSqZHbRb1 pic.twitter.com/h7f8XeYA5N — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) March 19, 2018

Awful that these explosions have claimed the lives of four innocents, regardless of their race, but this is CNN we’re talking about.

Sooo … now that the latest victims are white it’s not race-related? Help us out a little here with your rational, CNN.

From CNN:

Police haven’t ruled out anything — including the possibility that the attacks are race-related, Manley said. “We said from the beginning, we’re not willing to rule anything out. Because when you do, you limit your focus,” Manley said. “This changes the concerns that we had initially. Though we have still not yet ruled it out.”

Alrighty then.

CNN: “The newest victims imply this isn’t racially motivated.” Also CNN: “Eh, what the hell, let’s throw it in there one more time just for the hell of it.” https://t.co/rVC5HymXNz — Lord Single Malt (@Singlemaltfiend) March 19, 2018

You know, JUST in case.

BREAKING: White no longer a race https://t.co/EcAk7o6857 — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) March 19, 2018

Duh.

Professional hackery at is finest on full display — I’ll take that to go please (@MrJonnyCab) March 19, 2018

They are truly the masters of apples and bananas.

So..thats actually not a pattern at all. — JustADudeInMaine (@TrumpLeDouche) March 19, 2018

Not at all.

Did this analysis make sense in your heads before you sent it out on Twitter? — Jake R. (@jaker1419) March 19, 2018

You know it probably did.

It’s related to all races, yes — michael mitchell (@NCINNYC) March 19, 2018

There ya’ go.

CNN is just making stuff up at this point. — Colin H. (@HugueIet) March 19, 2018

It’s sort of their schtick.

The two victims of Sunday's explosion are HUMANS. The previous victims were also HUMANS, raising fears that the attacks could be HUMAN related. There, I fixed it for you. — 3 Beans 🇺🇸 KAG2020 (@jhysko01) March 19, 2018

Let’s hope CNN is taking notes.

