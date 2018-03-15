Even if you’re not a Marco Rubio fan, this footage of CNN’s Alisyn Camerota deliberately misleading her viewers about Rubio’s work on and support of the #StopSchoolViolenceAct will disgust you.

We have rarely seen such a blatant and brazen attempt to smear a policymaker, even coming from CNN:

Watch this brazen attempt to mislead viewers by @CNN’s @NewDay host Alisyn Camerota, hailing @TedDeutch for the #StopSchoolViolenceAct, (the very bill that @MarcoRubio has been fighting for non stop for weeks) while criticizing Rubio for focusing on other priorities. pic.twitter.com/cvfdiEVw5f — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 15, 2018

Maybe she missed it (but probably not), but Rubio has been working for weeks on this particular piece of legislation. And for Alisyn to pretend he’s more worried about Daylight Savings Time is just an underhanded and ugly attempt to trash the GOP.

Shameless isn’t strong enough for her behavior.

Geez I'm not a Rubio guy but this is appalling for CNN to do this sort of slander. — Nate the Great and Magnificent (@theonetheonlyn8) March 15, 2018

Pretty gross.

Wow!! I watch CNN a lot, but I will not watch Alisyn Camerota ever again. I can't believe she said that! Senators can work on more than one thing at a time, and he's been working tirelessly on a bipartisan solution to stop gun violence. — Lisa 🖤 (@LisaAMoyer) March 15, 2018

Now now, we all know Senators can only work on one issue or bill at a time.

*eye roll*

And, of course, Congressman Douche isn't going to step in front of that speeding narrative. — Bryan Beltz (@bbeltz1) March 15, 2018

Of course not, he’s all about taking credit for things.

Wasn't Rubio one of the first to respond with an actual plan? — Yitz O'Meerkat, Full Semi-Auto Jew (@MeerkatYitz) March 15, 2018

Yes.

Ahhh @CNN. Always in it to spin it. Misinformation like this is the reason I argue with friends. So tired of it. — Linda Baker (@HeyLindaBaker) March 15, 2018

Then again, it’s CNN. Is anyone really all that surprised?

