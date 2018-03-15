It appears the majority of gun owners are uneducated white guys who think black people are going to launch a ‘sneak attack’ on white people.

Or at least that’s what The Root would have us believe:

Report: Majority of gun owners are uneducated white males who think black people are preparing to launch a sneak attack against Caucasians https://t.co/nlAiprJMb6 pic.twitter.com/JKuZM28mQr — The Root (@TheRoot) March 15, 2018

*so much facepalm*

From The Root:

In a clear case of reverse racism, an obscure, little-known discipline called “science” has revealed that the vast majority of gun owners are uneducated white males who think black people are preparing to launch a sneak attack against the Caucasians any day now. A new article in Scientific American by Jeremy Adam Smith (Yes, “American” is right there in the name, and the article’s by a white guy! That can’t be right.) examined a variety of studies on gun ownership, including a 2017 study by sociologists at Baylor University. Titled “Gun Culture in Action,” the researchers created a “gun-empowerment scale to study the habits and create a profile of the average gun owner.

Can’t. Even. Make. This. Up.

Look out Infowars, you've got some competition here. https://t.co/8KvBFxBWNT — High Capacity Rapid-Fire Ordy (@TheOpulentAmish) March 15, 2018

Somewhere Alex Jones is hulking out right now.

And I bet they’ve all got bushy beards and are always angry at some varmint 🤔 pic.twitter.com/5WZ5qjuUCI — Gege (@Pomquat) March 15, 2018

Rootin’ tootin’!

Interesting, I know lots of white gun owners and I've never heard that from any of them. What do the majority of black gun owners think? — Lawrence (@turningabout) March 15, 2018

Interesting, this editor is a gun owner and is FEMALE … never heard this either.

Literally no gun owner I know thinks this. Not one. Zero. @TheRoot is trolling. — P Higby (@Process2Succeed) March 15, 2018

Maybe they’re trying to impress Shannon Watts?

This is the clubhouse leader for dumbest thing I've read today. We'll see if anyone tops it. — High Capacity Mark 🥓🥓 (@mcasil2016) March 15, 2018

It’s early yet, but this is definitely a contender.

