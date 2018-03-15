Shannon Watts is throwing a temper tantrum on her timeline about a Twitchy story that Dana Loesch shared earlier today. We know, she throws lots of hissy fits and it can be tough to figure out what she’s complaining about at any given time, but we couldn’t help but notice our name in her griping.

Flashback: When Bloomberg’s gun control group tried to shame a Jewish mother for defending herself from actual neo Nazis https://t.co/IuX2C0He3H — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 15, 2018

Interesting that Shannon Watts saw this because we thought she had Dana Loesch blocked?

That she still managed to see Dana’s tweet tells us she’s stalking her timeline, behind a block. That’s just sorta creepy and weird, don’t you think?

Nope. I was pointing out that gun ownership was riskier for people of color than for white Americans. Case in point – you said Philando Castile didn’t deserve to be defended by the @NRA after he was shot by police: https://t.co/r5D3Z6ahIJ PS: Twitchy isn’t an actual news outlet. https://t.co/dCDNjGLeMU — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 15, 2018

Isn’t that a great picture of Shannon? Honestly, that’s probably what made her mad, well that and she’s oddly fixated on trolling Dana behind a block. But seems this time Shannon wasn’t just upset with Dana, but with Twitchy as well.

We’re not a news outlet because she didn’t like our story – that’s hilarious. No really, we’re crying on the inside.

*snort*

Shannon Watts, public relations executive for big oil and Monsanto… and now lives off Daddy Bloomberg’s paychecks. Professional propagandist. — libertas (@PeonRevolt) March 15, 2018

But she CARES!

Man, Shannon Watts is the gift that keeps on giving.

True story.

Editor’s note: Full transparency, knowing that something one of our lovely editors wrote upset Shannon makes us feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

Thanks for that, Shannon. :D

Related:

Erick Erickson calls out block-happy Shannon Watts and her block of Bethany Mandel

Look OUT Infowars: The Root’s gun-control take about ‘uneducated white men’ may be their dumbest YET

TFW Charles C.W. Cooke quietly drops an extremely smug (and paranoid) Laurence Tribe in just 1 tweet