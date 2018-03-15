We’re still waiting for the storyline where Trump breaks wind during a meeting and the press finds a way to blame Russia for that too.

Hey, you think we’re joking but it could (and probably) will happen.

Can see the headline now … ‘Trump passes mysterious Russian gas claims it was the DRESSING!’

They need to make up their mind on Tillerson, was he too easy on Russia or too hard on them?

Tillerson was hired because he was so friendly to Russia and then fired because he was so tough on Russia. It's almost like you can make the Russiagate thesis comport with any eventuality, regardless of fact pattern — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 13, 2018

Is this like he was for it before he was against it?

Maybe?

Not at all. It looks like Russia picked Tillerson to be a Putin puppet, then pushed Trump to fire Tillerson when he proved to be an unreliable puppet. No mystery there. https://t.co/nqYGlZvZ5g — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) March 14, 2018

Wait, isn’t that basically what Tracey said?

Such a great mind.

You’d have done well on the Supreme Court. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) March 14, 2018

HAAAAAA.

Looks like reality and Laurence lost touch with each other a long time ago. — Vachel Lindsay (@_VachelLindsay_) March 14, 2018

OR maybe Laurence is the real Putin puppet and he’s trying to draw attention away from himself so we keep blaming Trump?! HEY, IT COULD HAPPEN.

Makes about as much sense as Tillerson being a Putin puppet.

This is even stupider than most of your usual stupid tweets. DukakisBentsen 88! — Martin O'Brien (@bmartinbb) March 14, 2018

Wow, that’s impressive.

And ouch.

You’ve actually lost your effing mind. I’d say it’s a shame, but we all knew you were headed there so… 🤷🏽‍♀️ — fanofzora (@fanofzora) March 14, 2018

Just keep your hands away from his mouth during mealtimes.

The upside of committing 100% to conspiracy theories: EVERYTHING is proof of the conspiracy. — Not THAT Ben Crystal; the other one. (@Bennettruth) March 14, 2018

That’s JUST what a Russian puppet would say!

WE KNEW IT!

Ugh, this is exhausting. How do these conspiracy theorists not tire of their own BS?

You must be the new 007. — I Hate The Media (@ihatethemedia) March 14, 2018

“Russia, Russia, Russia!” — Victor Cachat (@SocrateezNutz) March 14, 2018

Hey, that’s our line.

Related:

SH*T=LOST: Andy Richter TRIGGERS just watching Ben Shapiro interviewed about student #walkout

THIS is CNN –> CNN out-stupids itself, pushes article comparing ICE officials doing their job to the Holocaust

‘F*cking MONSTER.’ Blue-check abortion doc deletes VILE tweet but learns Twitter is FOREVER the hard way