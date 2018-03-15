The amount of comparisons being made to the Holocaust to justify progressive agenda items online and in the media is shameful.

Seriously.

Somehow, someway, the Left keeps finding ways to exploit one of the evilest, vilest events in human history to compare their hot issue of the day to it … and it’s just gross. One of the ugliest tactics right now is comparing the men and women of ICE who are doing their JOBS to the behavior of the Nazis, like this pathetic take from CNN:

A Jewish woman heard an undocumented immigrant and her two daughters were on the run from ICE. Driven by thoughts of the Holocaust, she risked her own comfort to offer them shelter. https://t.co/B959PLxUhZ pic.twitter.com/1v4EEHofaR — CNN (@CNN) March 15, 2018

Undocumented immigrant.

K.

From CNN:

“I grew up in the time where the Holocaust was not so far behind me,” says the woman. “There was always that awareness, as a Jew, that it’s possible to be kicked out of a country where people thought they were home. And many of those people didn’t make it.” She says there is a strong feeling in the Jewish community. “We cannot let this happen. It’s our responsibility. What was done to us cannot happen to other people.” So she took up the “service opportunity” and met a mother and her girls.

Jewish people weren’t just getting ‘kicked out’ of a country though.

Unbelievable.

Wait, it’s CNN, never mind. It’s believable.

The stupidity…… it burns — Phil Hartmark (@philhartmark) March 15, 2018

You ridiculous hypocrites.

Did anyone complain about Obama's record high deporation numbers. Obama's immigration policy was virtually identical to Trumps. Trump still hasn't deported as many people as Obama did at the same point in his presidency.https://t.co/8DzqSf1QDa — Socrates (@socratictimes) March 15, 2018

Oddly enough, Obama’s record-breaking deportations aren’t getting a whole lot of coverage these days.

Wow, you're literally trying to out-stupid yourself, and you're succeeding. Bravo. — Kev (@Lundin77) March 15, 2018

Piss poor narrative, CNN. You really are a disgrace. — Seamus O'Sheepdog (@DoctorKOH) March 15, 2018

How dare you compare the holocaust to illegal invasion of our country. #shameonyou — UnCommonSense (@filmsmurf) March 15, 2018

Indeed.

The difference is that Jewish citizens were not breaking the law at the time of Hitler’s reign- he was just insane. These ILLEGAL immigrants are law breakers & sheltering then is aiding a criminal. Huge difference — Marie O'Connell (@Oconndx) March 15, 2018

But TRUMP!

CNN = FAKE NEWS ALWAYS — Bary Kauffman (@BaryKauffman) March 15, 2018

#Evergreen

