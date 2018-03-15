HuffPost Deputy Opinion Editor Chloe Angyal (pronounced ‘angel’) wants everyone to know the color and sex of all of their writers over the past two months because apparently, THAT’S what is important about them, and not what they may have written.

Month two of @HuffPost Opinion is almost done. This month we published: 63% women, inc. trans women; 53% writers of colour. — Chloe Angyal (@ChloeAngyal) March 14, 2018

Month 84 of Twitchy and we have no idea of these so-called percentages of the maniacs we ‘aggregated’ in our stories because we choose tweets based on content, not on the color or sex of the person who wrote them.

How novel, right?

Our goals for this month were: less than 50% white authors (check!), Asian representation that matches or exceeds the US population (check!), more trans and non-binary authors (check, but I want to do better). — Chloe Angyal (@ChloeAngyal) March 14, 2018

Imagine if another publication said their goal was to make sure their writers were less than 50% black, or Asian, or women, or Filipino Tilt-O-Whirl Operators. HORRIBLE. This is what you call discrimination, and the fact that Angyal thinks they have bragging rights for this is sadly all too telling when it comes to our media these days.

How you see yourself pic.twitter.com/l0ajfBL3fO — ⚽WE GO AGAIN⚽Howl 🐺 (@Unit_Rick) March 14, 2018

How offensive to female writers and/or writers of color for HuffPost to pretend that’s the main reason they used their material. And they’re patting themselves on the back for doing it.

Nothing like being up front about your race quotas. Very forward thinking. — Chris Paul (@iamthearbiter) March 14, 2018

Progressive even.

Your goal should be to employ people who grasp the distinction between 'less' and 'fewer.' — Nestor (@NestorRedux) March 15, 2018

Their goal should be featuring content from good writers.

This isn’t difficult.

You realize that this is discrimination, right? — Thomas Jr. (@ThomasinParis) March 14, 2018

Probably not.

These are your metrics of quality content. See you in Chapter 11. — Anthony Rawlings (@arketex) March 15, 2018

In other words you define people by race or gender rather then experience and efficiency#Equality #racism #sexism #Opinion — PROlitical (@Pr0litical) March 14, 2018

Yup.

IMO increasing diversity in media is important. However the focus should be on what they are writing – from what standpoint do they come? How has the content differed? What new insights did you gain and are those insights also diverse? Please focus on what new ideas they brought. — Karl Brown (@karlwbrown) March 14, 2018

Karl even said please.

The real question is: How much did you pay these writers? Oh, that's right, $0. But, go ahead and pat yourselves on the back. — Alana LaGrand (@alanalagrand) March 14, 2018

We can neither confirm nor deny if this is true, but YIKES if so.

I don’t see any mention of disabled Native American lesbians who self-identify as toaster ovens. BIGOTS! — (((ruhrose))) (@ludditeblogger) March 15, 2018

The horror.

Won’t somebody please THINK ABOUT THE TOASTER OVENS!?

