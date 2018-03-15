Pro-aborts are foul.

And that’s putting it nicely.

It’s hard to come up with accurate words to describe how disgusting and dark someone’s soul must be to not only perform a procedure where an innocent life is taken but to brag about it in gory details like Leah Torres did earlier this week.

A tweet where she explained how a fetus can’t scream when she slaughters them because she basically cuts their heads off first. She said it in a far more technical manner but transecting the cord doesn’t mean she paints their fingernails. Sounds like her ‘friend’ convinced her to take the post down, but as we all know, tweets are forever.

Yes, I deleted the post. My friend asked me to. See, the thing is, she is trying to open dialogue between "pro-life" and "pro-choice" here in Australia, for the greater good of reproductive health. Folks allowed the post to inhibit progress, so, it's off my feed. — Leah Torres, MD (@LeahNTorres) March 15, 2018

Progress.

That’s adorable.

Because bragging about slicing into ANY innocent, living creature is progressive.

K.

Oops, seems there’s no escaping the original tweet, Leah.

Australia is far more civilized than we are in the U.S. regarding discourse surrounding abortion, btw. They actually see the pregnant person as a priority. The U.S. has a lot to learn from our friends Down Under. — Leah Torres, MD (@LeahNTorres) March 15, 2018

Giving details about how you slice the throat of an unborn fetus is civilized?

Australia is more civilized than America? With cold, unfeeling calculation, do they speak of severing the spinal cords of babies, thereby rendering them unable to scream as they are being cut apart in the womb? https://t.co/vGDzKD8YQG — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) March 15, 2018

This woman.

Sooooo… its blind hatred and ignorance to believe that the slaughter of millions of unborn babies is a bad thing? And that 'the greater good' is embracing and bailing out irresponsible behaviour? Sounds somewhat sociopathic to me. No wonder society is crumbling. — The Hopeful Cynic (@acynicalhope) March 15, 2018

Something like that.

"Folks allowed the post to inhibit progress…." TRANSLATION: The post proved you are an unfeeling ghoul that has no business in the medical profession. pic.twitter.com/fqloQFzKll — Rob Jones (@robjones3030) March 15, 2018

Oops, there it is again, Leah.

It was a disgusting post. Even some on the pro choice side were condemning it. It was going viral, so you cowardly deleted it. Yet you left your other tweets up so you can appear the victim. Shame on you. But no matter, the internet is forever. pic.twitter.com/E4JVgLKSYo — CannonBall (@CannonBall2014) March 15, 2018

Again! Oh, and good point. Even pro-choice folks were calling Leah out, which is probably the real reason she pulled the tweet.

Ya, right. Coward. Your friend should ask you to stop killing unborn children. — lauren (@makegoodsoup) March 15, 2018

That would be a good start.

You're a fucking monster. — joe (@Joe431990) March 15, 2018

No argument here.

