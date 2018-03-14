We’ve reported about the horrible arguments in favor of abortion from a doctor named Leah Torres before, and this week she argued against an assertion that the abortion industry might be in it for the money:

Your ignorance is showing Look up what docs get paid for delivering babies vs for performing abortions. I’ll take $3K for the delivery over $100 for the abortion. Why do anti-choice folks always think it’s for money? https://t.co/ZQB671rTdl — Leah Torres, MD (@LeahNTorres) March 11, 2018

Torres was asked if she’s at least haunted by what she does:

So f it's not for the money, is it because you just like infanticide? Do you hear their heartbeats when you lay down at night? Do you hear their screams? — Zarba (@ZarbaNotZorba) March 11, 2018

How did Torres respond to a question about how she lives with the sounds? Don’t proceed on a weak stomach:

No. You know fetuses can’t scream, right? I transect the cord 1st so there’s really no opportunity, if they’re even far enough along to have a larynx. I won’t apologize for performing medicine. I’m also a “uterus ripper outer,” if that’s how you’d like to describe hysterectomy. https://t.co/lng0W3ta5J — Leah Torres, MD (@LeahNTorres) March 11, 2018

There are no words.

“They can’t scream because I cut their throats” might need a little more workshopping. https://t.co/qujh4XhrOg — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) March 14, 2018

Just a little. That’s absolutely nauseating and unconscionable.

I just threw up in my mouth a little https://t.co/XyOioN0ZIO — Laura Walker 🍸🦈 (@LauraWalkerKC) March 14, 2018

So did we!

Good god — Laura Walker 🍸🦈 (@LauraWalkerKC) March 14, 2018

She actually seems to enjoy it.

This is morally unethical and should be against all human dignity! Not to mention the law. Sickening to even read! — JAMES R KEGANS (@bevokegs) March 14, 2018

What a fucking psychopath. I doubt even serial killers are this nonchalant. https://t.co/IR1VrCqJUr — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 14, 2018

When you're proud of butchering kids. What a depraved world. https://t.co/U0i328w5Ga — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) March 14, 2018

"LOL, idiot. They can't scream if I slit their throats"

–Ted Bundy err Leah Torres, MD https://t.co/v2ZyzOWhem — F. Bill McMorris (@FBillMcMorris) March 14, 2018

We lost our second child 17 weeks into pregnancy, loved her, held her and think about her every day. This makes my stomach churn. https://t.co/Bp4Z5ssQhI — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) March 14, 2018

Doctor Torres has discovered how to be a serial killer openly and legally. And flaunts it. https://t.co/Fan9cEKBJw — TexitMachine (@BrowningMachine) March 14, 2018

There's a difference between being clinical and being a spiteful ghoul. Guess which side of that line you're standing on. https://t.co/hV8pvnRTUA — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) March 14, 2018

In layman's terms: Fetuses can't scream, but even if they can I rip out their throat before they can. #EvilTalks https://t.co/fXksG6iHgv — Full Semi-Auto Mel (@Mellecon) March 13, 2018

And because of that they’re not really “babies” or anything. *Eye roll*