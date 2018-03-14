We’ve reported about the horrible arguments in favor of abortion from a doctor named Leah Torres before, and this week she argued against an assertion that the abortion industry might be in it for the money:
Your ignorance is showing
Look up what docs get paid for delivering babies vs for performing abortions.
I’ll take $3K for the delivery over $100 for the abortion.
Why do anti-choice folks always think it’s for money? https://t.co/ZQB671rTdl
— Leah Torres, MD (@LeahNTorres) March 11, 2018
Torres was asked if she’s at least haunted by what she does:
So f it's not for the money, is it because you just like infanticide?
Do you hear their heartbeats when you lay down at night?
Do you hear their screams?
— Zarba (@ZarbaNotZorba) March 11, 2018
How did Torres respond to a question about how she lives with the sounds? Don’t proceed on a weak stomach:
No.
You know fetuses can’t scream, right? I transect the cord 1st so there’s really no opportunity, if they’re even far enough along to have a larynx.
I won’t apologize for performing medicine. I’m also a “uterus ripper outer,” if that’s how you’d like to describe hysterectomy. https://t.co/lng0W3ta5J
— Leah Torres, MD (@LeahNTorres) March 11, 2018
There are no words.
“They can’t scream because I cut their throats” might need a little more workshopping. https://t.co/qujh4XhrOg
— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) March 14, 2018
Just a little. That’s absolutely nauseating and unconscionable.
I just threw up in my mouth a little https://t.co/XyOioN0ZIO
— Laura Walker 🍸🦈 (@LauraWalkerKC) March 14, 2018
So did we!
Good god
— Laura Walker 🍸🦈 (@LauraWalkerKC) March 14, 2018
She actually seems to enjoy it.
This is morally unethical and should be against all human dignity! Not to mention the law. Sickening to even read!
— JAMES R KEGANS (@bevokegs) March 14, 2018
What a fucking psychopath.
I doubt even serial killers are this nonchalant. https://t.co/IR1VrCqJUr
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 14, 2018
When you're proud of butchering kids. What a depraved world. https://t.co/U0i328w5Ga
— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) March 14, 2018
"LOL, idiot. They can't scream if I slit their throats"
–Ted Bundy err Leah Torres, MD https://t.co/v2ZyzOWhem
— F. Bill McMorris (@FBillMcMorris) March 14, 2018
We lost our second child 17 weeks into pregnancy, loved her, held her and think about her every day.
This makes my stomach churn. https://t.co/Bp4Z5ssQhI
— Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) March 14, 2018
Doctor Torres has discovered how to be a serial killer openly and legally.
And flaunts it. https://t.co/Fan9cEKBJw
— TexitMachine (@BrowningMachine) March 14, 2018
There's a difference between being clinical and being a spiteful ghoul. Guess which side of that line you're standing on. https://t.co/hV8pvnRTUA
— neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) March 14, 2018
In layman's terms: Fetuses can't scream, but even if they can I rip out their throat before they can. #EvilTalks https://t.co/fXksG6iHgv
— Full Semi-Auto Mel (@Mellecon) March 13, 2018
And because of that they’re not really “babies” or anything. *Eye roll*