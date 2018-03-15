Yesterday, teenagers skipped school because someone told them it would be cool.

No, wait.

What’s the talking point again? Oh, yeah … how about this?

“America’s youth FOUGHT BACK against the menacing gun lobby yesterday and said NO MORE in nationwide school walkout.”

HA! Wow, that was super easy to write. No wonder.

Anywho, Fox News interviewed Ben Shapiro about the walkout:

Ben Shapiro: "They are activating these kids, and putting them out on the front lines, and putting them in photo ops, so that they can essentially use them as political human shields" https://t.co/y0ceIQRYgp pic.twitter.com/3icld4qRWJ — Media Matters (@mmfa) March 15, 2018

They are using these kids to push an agenda because they know anyone who calls out their talking points or attempts to debate them will be accused of being unkind to children. All the while they’re the ones actually being unkind by using these kids in the first place and robbing them of a time when they should be healing …

But we don’t expect the Left to understand or own that.

Whether it's claiming George Soros is paying protesters, or saying a student-conceived, student-led day of national protest is an insidious liberal scam, the right just can't believe anyone would stick their neck out for someone other than themselves https://t.co/WUOrW9jZca — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) March 15, 2018

WHA?

If you aren’t willing to admit the students have been politicized by the left in the last month, then you are equally blinded by your ideology. — cryptoposer (@cryptoposer) March 15, 2018

Andy was blinded by his ideology years ago.

You say politicized, I say encouraged. And what's the point of your cynicism anyway? What impure motive undercuts these kids' message? What's in it for them besides not getting shot dead at school? https://t.co/gWHWCSFnXk — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) March 15, 2018

Wow.

We’d ask what’s the matter with Andy Richter but we’re pretty sure we already know.

*stop eating paint chips, Andy*

More winners from his timeline:

Well this warrants a follow. pic.twitter.com/AeqHeqGZgw — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) March 14, 2018

Calling people who understand firearms fetishists and accusing them of masturbating to guns warrants a follow.

Classy, Andy.

And there’s ppl below this still gun-jargon-policing. The point stands, you death-cult school marms, kids shouldn’t have to worry about getting shot at school. — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) March 14, 2018

Then maybe stop setting them up to be sitting ducks by declaring schools a gun-free zone? Arm and train teachers? Add security. Stop pretending the problem is with legal, law-abiding gun owners and get real about solutions.

Wait, our bad, Andy’s not interested in solutions, he’s just interested in talking smack about the Right.

Never mind.

