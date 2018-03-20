Sarah Sanders was interviewed by Fox & Friends, so you know before we even write about the topic they discussed, the Left lost their damn minds. Sanders could literally take a selfie of herself grocery shopping and the Left would scream that she was some sort of white privileged Nazi because she chose red apples over green ones.

She makes them nutty.

Which, to be fair doesn’t take much, but still:

“The Democrats would much rather use DACA recipients as pawns instead of actually putting real solutions forward.” –@PressSec pic.twitter.com/VkJjdx3sL2 — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) March 20, 2018

Months ago, Trump agreed to help make 1.8 million Dreamers American citizens over the next 12 years, and somehow that just wasn’t enough for the Democrats. Truth be told if they were truly concerned about making sure DACA doesn’t fail they would have accepted this first step and continued to work for what they really want.

But like Sanders points out, they would rather use them for their campaigning during the midterms.

Oh, and if you want to see the temper tantrum people threw over just this tiny little interview? Take a gander …

Who believes a word out of that lying bloated bible-thumping treasonswine's mouth? They're all going to prison. — American Loser (@_American_Loser) March 20, 2018

This person’s name seems appropriate.

Rather than propose actual solutions, this twit blames everything, and I mean everything on Democrats. A stunning lack of talent, imagination, and backbone. — Gary McLean (@garydmclean) March 20, 2018

Tolerance.

It’s pretty apparent that this “news story” is doing exactly what you’re accusing the other party of. Der. — B Ray (@brandonlray) March 20, 2018

To be fair, both parties are playing politics with the DACA issue, but the Republicans aren’t the ones pretending they only CARE ABOUT THE PEOPLE.

I think you're the ones using them as pawns. This was your entire objective when DJT ended the program. Using them as pawns. — KPKahder (@WYSIWYG2017) March 20, 2018

Or, we can take this a step further and point out that Obama took the easy way out with DACA instead of going through Congress which ultimately set these folks up to fail so he could protect his ‘legacy.’

Talk about using them as pawns.

