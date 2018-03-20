Since California is such a BEACON of economic security and success we should totally listen to Senator Kamala Harris babbling about making college free, right?

Ha.

HA HA HA.

Sorry, we cracked ourselves up.

In fact, we should ALWAYS do the exact opposite of what CA legislators like Kamala Harris suggest we do.

Almost all students understand the struggle of student loans. Enough. It’s time we make college tuition-free once and for all. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 19, 2018

Yeah, no.

No — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) March 19, 2018

What he said.

The country, in general, can’t afford this. We are, as she so eloquently stated, broke AF.

“Free.” As in you expect professors and admin to work for free? Either you don’t understand the word free or you condone slavery. Or both. — Full Semi-auto Freedom (@FreedomRecon) March 20, 2018

Democrats like Kamala don’t understand that the government doesn’t actually make money, and for them to be able to give something to one person they must first take it from another. Or she does understand this and thinks her base is too dumb to get it so she doesn’t really care.

Probably the latter.

How do you make it free? I doubt faculty and staff will work for no money, and that’s just one of hundreds of expenses necessary to run a college. — Michael Fitzgibbon (@FitzDrum) March 20, 2018

She’ll just raise our taxes, again.

Duh.

Who pays the professors? The upkeep of the facilities? The entire staff in food service, janitorial and athletic departments? Maybe it's time to put down the crack pipe and face reality that money doesn't grow on trees and there's no such thing as a free lunch. — rickajay (@rickajay9372) March 19, 2018

Harsh but true.

Absolutely! I earned 2 degrees while in, and will get my graduate degree on the GI Bill. Of course, libs don't want to take the "earn your college money" route. — Carl Y. (@CRnKJY) March 19, 2018

Oh YEAH, there is a program through the government that pays for college without student loans, the GI Bill.

When do her ‘constituents’ sign up?

