What Changed? Old Obama Clip Championed a Nation’s Right to Defend Itself ... Now Democrats Don’t

Oh. Well, that is certainly a different message than Democrats are currently spouting.

Did Democrat values change or did the party change?



Obama on the 2nd Lebanon war:



"If somebody invades my country, or is firing rockets into my country, or kidnapping my soldiers, I will not tolerate that and there's no nation in the world that would, so I don't see this… pic.twitter.com/Hcm7YtoubK — Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) April 16, 2026

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It seems like Obama USED to think countries (like Israel) had the right to defend themselves when they were attacked.

Did Democrat values change or did the party change?



Obama on the 2nd Lebanon war:



"If somebody invades my country, or is firing rockets into my country, or kidnapping my soldiers, I will not tolerate that and there's no nation in the world that would, so I don't see this… pic.twitter.com/Hcm7YtoubK — Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) April 16, 2026

It changed when the Democrats let the most fringe, most insane faction of their party to take over.

Pod Bros hardest hit:



"If somebody invades my country, or is firing rockets into my country, or kidnapping my soldiers, I will not tolerate that and there's no nation in the world that would." — Obama pic.twitter.com/aaVM3I4qZ8 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 16, 2026

That's going to leave a mark.

The Democrats of today have gone insane. https://t.co/zsWC3oaH1C — Wolfietron (@Burneraccount81) April 17, 2026

Will the democrats listen ? https://t.co/JCXeP9WmWl — Eyal Ofer אייל עופר (@Eyalo365) April 17, 2026

Absolutely not.

Wouldn’t it be cool if he stood up and said the same thing now.



I won’t hold my breath https://t.co/cLZMojvHAM — Michael Granoff (@mikejgr) April 17, 2026

Obama would never. All he does these days is stir up consternation and controversy. Anything to oppose Trump.

Yikes



This is... inconvenient



I mean, Saint O has sanctified this action



Oy frikken vey https://t.co/gA9sIRnQ8l — Bonzaiii (@BoomDiggedy) April 17, 2026

You know what it is? They are mad at themselves, not having the ball to do what President Trump has done . It works the same with our allies. — Joseph (@mrhollingswort6) April 17, 2026

Obama couldn't stay firm to his own red line.

He was lying tho. He let Iran take our service men hostage. — NoHam76 (@NoHams76) April 17, 2026

I'm not defending Obama but he could at least articulate a simple moral truth.



Now the entire Democrat party doesn't even want to sell Israel weapons.



And they can't explain what changed. — Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) April 16, 2026

Now, he's divorced from the truth.

The @dnc has completely lost the plot. — Anne Herzberg (@AnneHerzberg14) April 17, 2026

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Even Obama claimed (lied) that he would attack Iran if a deal couldn't be reached, back then it was considered self-evident that Iran could absolutely never be allowed to get a nuke, and that America had to present a credible threat of forcehttps://t.co/zrWiMU7xCj — Zog Patriot (@Zogpatriot) April 17, 2026

There was a time when Democrats and the media stood for something more than simply opposing Trump and Republicans. Now their default response to everything is: ‘If Trump’s for it, we’re against it.’ That reflexive opposition is terrible for America.

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