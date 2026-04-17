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What Changed? Old Obama Clip Championed a Nation’s Right to Defend Itself ... Now Democrats Don’t

justmindy
justmindy | 9:47 AM on April 17, 2026
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Oh. Well, that is certainly a different message than Democrats are currently spouting.

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It seems like Obama USED to think countries (like Israel) had the right to defend themselves when they were attacked.

It changed when the Democrats let the most fringe, most insane faction of their party to take over.

That's going to leave a mark.

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Absolutely not.

Obama would never. All he does these days is stir up consternation and controversy. Anything to oppose Trump.

Obama couldn't stay firm to his own red line.

Now, he's divorced from the truth.

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There was a time when Democrats and the media stood for something more than simply opposing Trump and Republicans. Now their default response to everything is: ‘If Trump’s for it, we’re against it.’ That reflexive opposition is terrible for America.

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BARACK OBAMA DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP IRAN ISRAEL

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