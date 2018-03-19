Sad Cenk Uygur, he thinks the people Hillary trashed as racists, sexists and bigots had their feelings hurt by her silly comments; he must not know Conservatives very well.

He also tweeted one of the dumbest and out-of-touch tweets this Twitchy editor has ever had the ‘pleasure’ of reading.

See for yourself.

All these people who had their feelings hurt by what @HillaryClinton said about Trump voters are same people who have insulted liberals with glee their whole lives. Is no one in the media aware of this as they constantly cater to the (very sensitive) feelings of conservatives? — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) March 19, 2018

And look, he tagged Hillary so she would see he has her back.

What a tool.

When, exactly, did your divorce from reality become final? — Brian Bond (@briangbc) March 19, 2018

Years and years ago.

You sound a little sensative yourself. News flash. If You call people trash they wont vote for you. Give Hillary a call. She might need to know — jeffswarens (@jeffswarens) March 19, 2018

"Feelings hurt"? I love it when Hillary says what she really thinks of voters. She should be on TV every night. — Jeffrey Voth (@Acuda4me) March 19, 2018

Honesty is the best policy.

Heh.

"Trump voters" are just Americans, not your enemy.

Until you coastal, liberal elites get that thru your thick sculls, you will just keep losing. — Denis M Brown (@brown_denism) March 19, 2018

Hillary calls half the country racist, sexist and bigoted, and Cenk blames the people she insulted.

Welcome to 2018 Liberalism.

I couldn't give a rat's ass what Hillary thinks of me. I'm just glad she's not the President. — UGLY KID JOE (@Jpmaxx21) March 19, 2018

Preach!

Hey Cenk, congrats man.

Whatever you say, Young Turds. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) March 19, 2018

Meep.

I very much doubt any conservatives' feelings were hurt by what Hitlery said: We knew all along that this is how she felt. However, we will NOT forget that this is exactly how the entire Democratic Party leadership AND most in the media feel about us. — Graham J Noble 🇺🇸ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ🇺🇸 (@gjnmedia) March 19, 2018

The point isn’t that it’s insensitive, the point is that it’s stupid. And it’s why the Democratic Party doesn’t stand for anything but “look at the other guys.” — Jim Earl (@jimearl666) March 19, 2018

Bingo.

