Sad Cenk Uygur, he thinks the people Hillary trashed as racists, sexists and bigots had their feelings hurt by her silly comments; he must not know Conservatives very well.

He also tweeted one of the dumbest and out-of-touch tweets this Twitchy editor has ever had the ‘pleasure’ of reading.

See for yourself.

And look, he tagged Hillary so she would see he has her back.

What a tool.

Years and years ago.

Honesty is the best policy.

Heh.

Hillary calls half the country racist, sexist and bigoted, and Cenk blames the people she insulted.

Welcome to 2018 Liberalism.

Preach!

Hey Cenk, congrats man.

Meep.

Bingo.

