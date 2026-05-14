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Ex NYC Mayor Eric Adams Interrupts the Mamdani Budget Celebration and Demonization of Billionaires

Doug P. | 11:18 AM on May 14, 2026
AP Photo/Brittainy Newman

Our BS detectors were going off all day yesterday, and it started when New York City Mayor and Bernie Sanders' comrade Zohran Mamdani claimed to have brought the budget deficit "down to zero":

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The only thing there that's actually "zero" is our level of belief in that being true.

However, Bernie Sanders felt that Mamdani was due some congratulations (so did AOC): 

We're not surprised by that, but it's still incredibly shameless. 

At this point we'll let the previous mayor weigh in, because Eric Adams is also calling BS on all this, not to mention delivering a reality check about the billionaires Mamdani has been trying to vilify as "not paying their fair share": 

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Here's the rest of Adams' post:

I left the incoming administration with $8 billion in reserves, not a financial apocalypse. 

Albany election-year bailouts are not a long-term economic strategy. The free money dries up after Election Day, but the bloated “free” programs stay forever. 

And here’s the part the socialists in City Hall never want to admit: the millionaires and billionaires they love demonizing already pay roughly 40% of NYC’s taxes. Keep demonizing the people creating jobs, investing in this city, and carrying the tax base, and eventually they’ll stop investing here altogether.

All Mamdani's going to do is chase off more of those rich people, and Florida realtors certainly won't be complaining. Those taxpayers remaining in New York will be expected to keep providing NYC with bailouts so Mamdani can keep trying to take credit for being so fiscally responsible. 

*****

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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