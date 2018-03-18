When will Ben Rhodes finally figure out his fifteen minutes ran out nearly two years ago? Maybe someone close to him should reach out and just finally tell him that he’s not doing himself or Obama any favors when he makes comments about the Trump administration because almost EVERYTHING he says can be said of Obama as well.

Take for example:

The next few months will demonstrate whether America is governed by the rule of law or the rule of a demagogue enabled by a corrupted political party. https://t.co/woaXxoNQ3t — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) March 17, 2018

Oh, boy.

Where do we even start with this one? Perhaps simply pointing out that corrupt Democrats hanging out in corrupt glass houses of a demagogue shouldn’t throw corrupt stones. C’mon man, no one is this un-self-aware. He had to know the Right would hit him (and Obama) right in the danglies over this one.

Go away, please, just go away — Ed K (@edkrayewski) March 18, 2018

See, Ed even said please.

Corrupt political party? Yours doesn't think federal employees should be required to follow the law? You seem to be offended if they are even asked to? — Judson McCulloch (@JudsonMcCulloch) March 17, 2018

Stop trying to figure out what does and doesn’t offend the Left, we’ll be here all day.

It takes a lot of gall for someone from the Obama Administration to say something like this, Ben. — Bourgeois Norm – I Am The NRA (@ProgDisorder) March 18, 2018

And sadly it appears Ben has the gall to spare.

We proved that at the polls in 2016 — Janice (@jcdwms) March 18, 2018

Notice, Hillary lost?

Oh, it's cute how just now you are worried about the rule of law. — RT (@BigBaldRon) March 18, 2018

Adorbs, right?

Dude. Your bud Barry isn’t potus anymore — I’ll take that to go please (@MrJonnyCab) March 18, 2018

America is governed by the people we elect. Not the bureaucrats, thank you. — FlorbFnarb (@FlorbFnarb) March 17, 2018

Eight years working with Obama and he still doesn’t get it.

Not that we’re all that surprised.

Oh honey, we haven’t been govern by the rule of law since before you guy Barack was sworn into office. Maybe you should sit us ne out. — Christy ÓCatháin (@cdokane) March 17, 2018

This statement is priceless. After a year of false claims that the DNC was ever hacked, HRC’s emails/corruption, phony support of NRA immediately after major shootings, ur saying the GOP is the corrupt one? — Lili Dehen (@LiliMarlene44) March 18, 2018

Priceless indeed.

