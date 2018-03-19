Last week, Hillary was overseas and between slips in a bathtub and a near tumble down a bunch of stairs, she somehow found time to insult each and every person who didn’t vote for her as sexist, racist, backward-thinking bigots who don’t believe in equality and want to keep minorities unemployed.

Yeah, she’s a real PEACH ain’t she?

Well, seems ‘The Devil Wears Bad Pantsuits’ is getting quite a bit of pushback (even from members of her own party like Dick Durbin) SO she clarified and sort of apologized … on Facebook.

Sure, because it’s not disrespectful at all to tell white women they let their evil husbands control them.

Hyena.

From The Hill:

“I understand how some of what I said upset people and can be misinterpreted,” Clinton wrote in a lengthy Facebook post late Saturday explaining her remarks.

“I meant no disrespect to any individual or group. And I want to look to the future as much as anybody.”

She continued:

“As much as I hate the possibility, and hate saying it, it’s not that crazy when you think about our ongoing struggle to reach gender balance – even within the same household. I did not realize how hard it would hit many who heard it,” Clinton said in her explanation.

Clinton said she hopes the clarification “helps to explain the point I was trying to make.”

Yeah, we were just too dumb to understand what she was saying. THAT makes total sense.

‘Hey guys, I’m super sorry you are too dumb to understand what I was REALLY saying so my bad and stuff.’

And she wonders why she lost.

Ooh ooh, we know!

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Heh.

