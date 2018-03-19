Last week, Hillary was overseas and between slips in a bathtub and a near tumble down a bunch of stairs, she somehow found time to insult each and every person who didn’t vote for her as sexist, racist, backward-thinking bigots who don’t believe in equality and want to keep minorities unemployed.

Yeah, she’s a real PEACH ain’t she?

Well, seems ‘The Devil Wears Bad Pantsuits’ is getting quite a bit of pushback (even from members of her own party like Dick Durbin) SO she clarified and sort of apologized … on Facebook.

Clinton: I "meant no disrespect" with my comments on Trump voters https://t.co/rF2d7Ct599 pic.twitter.com/hZWfxE46cs — The Hill (@thehill) March 19, 2018

Sure, because it’s not disrespectful at all to tell white women they let their evil husbands control them.

Hyena.

From The Hill:

“I understand how some of what I said upset people and can be misinterpreted,” Clinton wrote in a lengthy Facebook post late Saturday explaining her remarks. “I meant no disrespect to any individual or group. And I want to look to the future as much as anybody.”

She continued:

“As much as I hate the possibility, and hate saying it, it’s not that crazy when you think about our ongoing struggle to reach gender balance – even within the same household. I did not realize how hard it would hit many who heard it,” Clinton said in her explanation. Clinton said she hopes the clarification “helps to explain the point I was trying to make.”

Yeah, we were just too dumb to understand what she was saying. THAT makes total sense.

Hillary: "I called all white women dumb… but, like, no offense?" https://t.co/AAgkjH67F0 — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) March 19, 2018

‘Hey guys, I’m super sorry you are too dumb to understand what I was REALLY saying so my bad and stuff.’

And she wonders why she lost.

“I meant no disrespect calling 60 million Americans loathsome irredeemables.” — Razor (@hale_razor) March 19, 2018

"Why aren't I 50 points ahead!?!?"https://t.co/bDY2kkohju — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) March 19, 2018

Ooh ooh, we know!

You never mean to disrespect, mislead, spill classified info, etc nevertheless you always do. — 'Merica (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) March 19, 2018

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Heh.

