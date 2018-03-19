You’d think writing a headline about a Democrat claiming Jewish people control the weather would be something a parody site would write, but oh no, this actually happened. Democrat Trayon White represents D.C.’s Ward 8, said the following:

‘It just started snowing out of nowhere this morning, man. Y’all better pay attention to this climate control, man, this climate manipulation.” “And D.C. keep talking about, ‘We a resilient city.’ And that’s a model based off the Rothschilds controlling the climate to create natural disasters they can pay for to own the cities, man. Be careful.”

Alrighty then.

Now, we’ve seen a good deal of mockery of his comments on social media (and White has since apologized), but no one mocked his comments better than Dave Rubin.

Well to be fair one time my grandma predicted a storm coming because her back was a little stiff… pic.twitter.com/HP9hPTXd5i — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) March 19, 2018

This editor’s grandfather thought he could predict the weather because his knees hurt.

And he was Catholic.

Hrm.

Rubin’s tweets got even better:

Also one time I was meeting @benshapiro for coffee and we got stuck at the LA river until he lifted his iPhone towards the sky and split the sea… https://t.co/IbUVv2yvqk — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) March 19, 2018

*dead*

We knew Ben Shapiro was influential and even powerful, but WOW … he controls the weather!

Better stay on his good side, eh?

Hey Dave and Ben. We've had more than enough snow up here in Canada. If you guys aren't directly connected to the weather dept, could you put a good word in for us with someone who is.

signed

Tired of shoveling — cdngeol (@cdn_geol) March 19, 2018

C’mon man, help a Canadian out.

But did @benshapiro make it rain frogs? — kraig bacstere (@alaskabaxter) March 19, 2018

Nah, that was Alex Jones.

I did the same thing! How [email protected] told me I had this power!! — Josh Wolf (@joshwolfcomedy) March 19, 2018

Madness!

Of course @benshapiro can control the weather. His wife’s a doctor. https://t.co/MyNsUoDVhb — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) March 19, 2018

Now it ALL makes sense.

