You’d think writing a headline about a Democrat claiming Jewish people control the weather would be something a parody site would write, but oh no, this actually happened. Democrat Trayon White represents D.C.’s Ward 8, said the following:

‘It just started snowing out of nowhere this morning, man. Y’all better pay attention to this climate control, man, this climate manipulation.”

“And D.C. keep talking about, ‘We a resilient city.’ And that’s a model based off the Rothschilds controlling the climate to create natural disasters they can pay for to own the cities, man. Be careful.”

Alrighty then.

Now, we’ve seen a good deal of mockery of his comments on social media (and White has since apologized), but no one mocked his comments better than Dave Rubin.

This editor’s grandfather thought he could predict the weather because his knees hurt.

And he was Catholic.

Hrm.

Rubin’s tweets got even better:

*dead*

We knew Ben Shapiro was influential and even powerful, but WOW … he controls the weather!

Better stay on his good side, eh?

C’mon man, help a Canadian out.

Nah, that was Alex Jones.

Madness!

Now it ALL makes sense.

