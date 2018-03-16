Seems Senior News Editor of Engadget, Richard Lawler, went out of his way to pick a fight with NRA spokesman (and all around badass), Colion Noir. Why is it these conversations always seem to go the same way where they shame Colion for his skin color and pretend his beliefs can’t be his own based on their own sad ignorance and prejudice?

It must get so OLD.

For example …

@MrColionNoir you can take their money, you'll never have their respect. Ask Stacey Dash and Michael Steele how that ends. Hope those checks keep clearing buddy! — Richard Lawler (@rjcc) March 14, 2018

Dick doesn’t think Colion can think for himself.

Dick thinks the only reason Colion is an NRA spokesman is because they pay him.

Don’t be Dick.

I’m not Stacey dash or Michael Steele. I wasn’t put on this earth to prove my blackness to you or anyone else. It’s not my mission in life to get peoples respect. I’m Colion, you go be Richard. If you want to intelligently talk about the issue, do that, otherwise keep scrolling. https://t.co/VNthoU0U4m — Colion Noir (@MrColionNoir) March 14, 2018

Clearly Dick isn’t interested in an intelligent talk, otherwise, his first tweet wouldn’t have been about getting paid off by the NRA.

He might as well have called him a token.

Aren't you quite the token? Let's see how your confrontation with the police goes while you are legally armed. If recent history has taught us anything, I think we have an idea how it turns out, and there won't even be any charges filed. So, you have that to look forward to. — Kim from Brooklyn (@Br00klynBella) March 14, 2018

Oh, wait, Kim did that.

And said a bunch of other horrible crap she should be ashamed of saying, but we all know she won’t be.

I’ve had plenty confrontations with cops (I speed & get pulled over a lot). The last one sat on the side of the road with me for 30min talking about guns. Passive aggressive color shamming is cheap. Having an intelligent convo about the issue, now that takes well, intelligence. https://t.co/j8QFJcGP9T — Colion Noir (@MrColionNoir) March 14, 2018

Sorry Colion, no matter how many times you ask trolls like Kim here to have an intelligent conversation you’re not going to get one. ‘She’ isn’t interested in having a conversation, she just wants to shame you for straying from what she thinks you should believe and who you should be.

Funny how you immediately said you didn't have to prove your blackness when i never asked about it. Guess you're just a little sensitive about that topic huh snowflake. — Richard Lawler (@rjcc) March 14, 2018

Wow, Dick showed him.

Oh, wait, no he didn’t.

I respond to the heart of a comment not the surface level. You think your tweet was unique, it wasn’t. The world knows what you were trying to say but too beta to just say it. 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/I1aTlwCqyF — Colion Noir (@MrColionNoir) March 14, 2018

We all knew what he was trying to say and didn’t have the cojones to say in the first place.

Which makes him the snowflake here but we digress.

Thanks for admitting I didn't say that but that you're so sensitive you read it anyway. — Richard Lawler (@rjcc) March 14, 2018

Yes, he’s clearly the sensitive one here. *eye roll*

You’re welcome. How you feel about me is none of my business. Now go away. I only responded to you because I like @engadget https://t.co/egbTFRgo3T — Colion Noir (@MrColionNoir) March 14, 2018

Bye Felicia.

Related:

‘Holy sh*t this is DUMB.’ Christopher Titus dazzles with EPIC levels of DERP comparing abortion to guns

Shining D’OH! Stephen King claims Trump is LITERALLY a dictator, trips over one SCARY detail

Troll SLAYER: Mary Katharine Ham wins troll OVER in what started out as an ugly back-and-forth