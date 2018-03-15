Like other Conservative/Libertarian women online, Mary Katharine Ham deals with her fair share of nasty trolls looking to take a swipe or two (or ten) at her appearance simply because they disagree with her political views.

This back-and-forth with a troll attacking her teeth, however, turned out very differently than you’d expect.

Started here:

Mary Katherine Ham on @CNN grates on my last nerve! Her fake I’m a moderate libertarian schtick, her non moving wooden looking teeth and disgusting nasally voice makes me wanna 🤮 I turn anytime she’s on. @JohnBerman@FDRLST #MeanTweet — Geenie NaBottle (@Geenie76) March 14, 2018

Everyone’s a critic, man.

Are my teeth supposed to move? https://t.co/XFud0rYxbC — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) March 15, 2018

What, your teeth don’t move? Our teeth dance the jitterbug and stuff … true story.

Gold star for the Python reference.

We’re not sure they’re supposed to move like THAT.

And just a few brilliantly funny tweets later …

Darn it!! You made me laugh! 😂😂😂 I guess I’ll give you another chance. — Geenie NaBottle (@Geenie76) March 15, 2018

What do you know? Usually, trolls who come in making nasty about someone’s appearance double down, say something grosser, get angry and block or even make a threat.

But not this one.

Well-played.

Baby steps! Thanks for watching! — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) March 15, 2018

It’s like Mary Katharine Ham has an anti-troll superpower.

Teach us!

