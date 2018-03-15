Like other Conservative/Libertarian women online, Mary Katharine Ham deals with her fair share of nasty trolls looking to take a swipe or two (or ten) at her appearance simply because they disagree with her political views.
This back-and-forth with a troll attacking her teeth, however, turned out very differently than you’d expect.
Started here:
Mary Katherine Ham on @CNN grates on my last nerve! Her fake I’m a moderate libertarian schtick, her non moving wooden looking teeth and disgusting nasally voice makes me wanna 🤮
I turn anytime she’s on. @JohnBerman@FDRLST #MeanTweet
— Geenie NaBottle (@Geenie76) March 14, 2018
Everyone’s a critic, man.
Are my teeth supposed to move? https://t.co/XFud0rYxbC
— Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) March 15, 2018
What, your teeth don’t move? Our teeth dance the jitterbug and stuff … true story.
— Just Karl (@justkarl) March 15, 2018
Gold star for the Python reference.
Nancy pelosi's do….. pic.twitter.com/HwVy85Hmk2
— mike holton (@xarmynsdq) March 15, 2018
We’re not sure they’re supposed to move like THAT.
And just a few brilliantly funny tweets later …
Darn it!! You made me laugh! 😂😂😂
I guess I’ll give you another chance.
— Geenie NaBottle (@Geenie76) March 15, 2018
What do you know? Usually, trolls who come in making nasty about someone’s appearance double down, say something grosser, get angry and block or even make a threat.
But not this one.
Well-played.
Baby steps! Thanks for watching!
— Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) March 15, 2018
It’s like Mary Katharine Ham has an anti-troll superpower.
Teach us!
