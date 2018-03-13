You know that old saying, morons in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones? It applies double to gun-grabbers who rap (we think that’s what Eminem does) about guns and shooting people … OH, and triple to gun-grabbers who have been arrested on two gun-related charges.

What’s that other saying? OOOOOPSIE.

Seeing this from Dana Loesch just absolutely WINS Twitter with all of the crap she’s been putting up from people just like Eminem over the past month.

It gets better:

Eminem: Listen to me about gun laws guys. Also Eminem: Grabbed her by the throat, it's murder she wrote

You barely heard a word as she choked.

Wasn’t nothing for her to be smoked.

I slammed her on her back 'til her vertebrae broke.

Just then the pigs bust in yelling “Freeze!" — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 13, 2018

Yikes!

Was that supposed to be a love song? WOW. But sure, Marshall, tell us more about how evil Trump is and how you blame the NRA for violence.

Dunce.

On that note, Eminem is the real DIM SHADY … (mad props and all the credit goes to Doug Powers for coming up with this Eminem nickname the other day).

Oh no you didn't!!! LOL — Will (@RoscoenOtis) March 13, 2018

Oh yes she DID.

And he SO had it coming.

??? The dude that rapped about slapping a woman off a barstool suddenly has the moral high ground? pic.twitter.com/qguPKlKpwa — ｍｅｇｈａｎ (@muchmeghan) March 13, 2018

Yeah no.

Oh you mean Eminem who touted about his use of guns in his “Get My Gun” song. Oh yeah that guy. #StandWithNRA #NRA #2ADefenders #StandWithDana — James Marte (@JamesMarte3) March 13, 2018

He is ‘dim’ and ‘shady’.

We could make jokes with that ALL DAY.

No talent PUNK… — Chris🇺🇸 (@Chris72822995) March 13, 2018

‘Nuff said.

