Enough talk. Enough plans. Let's have an open debate on gun violence on the Senate floor – NOW – and see what passes and what doesn't. Then, let's take it to the voters in November and see what they think of how it all went down. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 12, 2018

Senator, bringing this to the floor now would be a total PR move, not legislative. I think the Senate should focus on real legislative changes and not Democratic public relations. Let's not turn the Senate into a LOOONG campaign rally for Ds https://t.co/gTKBtlCdkS — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 13, 2018

Way to go! Keep them all honest! — RichDef77 (@RichDef77) March 13, 2018

I like the way you think Kyle. Honesty, truly is the best policy. Keep doing what you are doing, you are making a difference. — Beth (@bethanne6229) March 13, 2018

