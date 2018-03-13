After President Trump used what some would call ‘colorful’ language at a rally for Saccone in Pennsylvania over the weekend, Chris Cuomo took it upon himself to put up a poll asking his followers if the president’s use of vulgar language would affect their vote.

We’re going to guess he wouldn’t have done this poll if he thought these were the results he’d get:

Out of over 38k votes, nearly 80% of those polled said ‘Hell no,’ the president’s vulgar language would not affect their vote.

Perhaps Americans are more worried about cutting taxes, securing our borders and growing the economy than they are about what an adult says to a bunch of other adults. Was it tacky? Probably. But after watching Trump’s campaign is anyone really shocked by this language other than the pearl-clutchers in the media?

Wait, what?! Adults curse! We’re shocked!

Seems the poll was never really going in the direction Chris likely wanted it to.

Sounds reasonable enough.

Careful, people will accuse us all of being mean to kids if we point out Hogg’s gross behavior.

BUUUUUT TRUUUUUMP.

Oopsie.

