Whatever your opinion is on the Republican House Intelligence Committee finding no collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign, think we can all agree that the LAST person who should act holier than thou about any sort of ‘coverup’ in government is Eric ‘Held in Contempt’ Holder.

Seriously, this man is maddening.

Republican House Intell Comm shut down Russia probe before doing a complete job This is a coverup and a lasting stain on the reputation of what used to be a bipartisan Committee when it was run by Republican Rogers and Democrat Ruppersberger. Politics beat a desire for the truth — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) March 13, 2018

PUH-LEASE!

Holder made a career out of putting politics over the truth and is himself a stain on the office he held, so he can drink a giant, cold, refreshing glass of STFU juice and slink back off to his little hole with Obama now, thanks.

Well, if anyone knows what a coverup looks like it is certainly you https://t.co/72XpcUYYuR — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 13, 2018

Katie NAILED it.

If anyone can recognize a coverup it’s an Obama lackey like Holder.

@EricHolder you were a stain on the integrity of the US AG ofc! — TNJBRAD57 (@tnjbrad57) March 13, 2018

He was indeed.

And an embarrassment.

Would it be too much to call him an ass-nugget? Asking for a friend.

His tweet made me bust out laughing…. — Carolyn (@enloe_webb) March 13, 2018

After we were done rolling our eyes (which took about five minutes) we laughed out loud as well. Not that this is funny in any way but the NERVE of this guy is absolutely laughable.

There is no depth to which Eric Holder will not dive headfirst. — Deborah Lester (@Deborah10936384) March 13, 2018

Well, we all know who he learned it from …

Something like that.

Heh.

Related:

OFFS: Eric Holder has a NEW conspiracy theory about the GOP’s Russia probe … and it’s IRONIC

BURN! Brit Hume’s BS detector overheats & MELTS all over Rep. Adam Schiff’s collusion ‘unicorn’