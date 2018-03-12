Former Attorney General Eric Holder wasted no time commenting on the House Intelligence Committee’s Russia probe coming to an end, and ironically he thinks the committee is covering something up.

Talk about the pot calling the kettle black.

No doubt about it.

The worst part of the Fast and Furious scandal is Brian Terry’s family will FOREVER be haunted by Holder’s coverup.

Oh, the IRONY.

*sigh*

Democrats can’t help themselves. They blame any and everything Trump-related on Russia. We’re honestly surprised they didn’t blame Trump eating two scoops of ice cream on Putin.

RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA!

BITE your tongue.

We’d ALL be screwed if Eric Holder ran for president.

Wow. That was SO creative.

Except America is a Republic, so maybe try again?

Really? Because the last few years Republicans have been DETERMINED to get to the bottom of the Hillary Clinton email scandal. Where’s the truth there?

You’re at the bottom of the barrel, Holder.

Again, the irony in the pot calling the kettle black.

Ha!

At the end of the day, E belongs in jail. But will he ever serve time? Doubtful.

