It certainly seems to be raining crap all over Jon Favreau today ever since he decided to take it upon himself to shame and ridicule Trump for comments he made about Maxine Waters at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. Jon would have been better off just tweeting about the president being an immature boob for making those comments but OH NO, he had to go the route of racism …

The President went to Pennsylvania, singled out a black Congresswoman from California, and called her stupid. That’s not race-baiting. That’s racist. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) March 11, 2018

And he has spent the entire day having his backside handed to him for how ridiculous this tweet really is. Not to mention he himself has made some questionable remarks and tweets in the past, ones that some people might even consider racist.

Like Frank Luntz.

Jon Favreau went on Twitter, singled out a black presidential candidate, and called him a drug user. That’s not race-baiting. That’s racist. pic.twitter.com/la9GNxRRRv — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) March 12, 2018

BAM. BOOM. BAMMITY and other explosion noises.

Holy moly!

Earlier we reported on these same tweets but watching Luntz use Jon’s own tweets against him is priceless.

That and Jon got all bent out of shape:

I actually had to double check to make sure this wasn’t a parody account. Why don’t you explain to Twitter why you think that’s racist, Frank? — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) March 12, 2018

ROFL.

It’s no more racist than Trump calling Maxine Waters stupid.

It goes both ways, Jon.

Why do you associate intelligence with race, Mr. Favreau? — Restive Rabble (@RestiveRabble) March 12, 2018

Ha!

Luntz, bubbie, no. Just no. — fish go blub [blue check mark] (@AriFreuman) March 12, 2018

Ummm …

"It's different when it's MY team" — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) March 12, 2018

It’s ok when we do it!

Jon was equal opportunity in mocking the GOP candidates — fish go blub [blue check mark] (@AriFreuman) March 12, 2018

ROFL AGAIN.

"It's racist to mock a black person, except when MY team does it" — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) March 12, 2018

*dead*

Jon would hit his knees and pray that Ben Carson was his child's surgeon if, heaven forbid, his child needed one. — The Quinntessential (@Quinntessence_) March 12, 2018

Amen.

We do we do!

Is there anything better than watching Obama lackeys get shut down with their own nonsense?

#MERICA

