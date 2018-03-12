Jon Favreau seems to think that Trump calling Maxine Waters stupid makes him a racist. Which is interesting considering Trump has been making these sorts of comments about all sorts of legislators of all colors and sexes over the past two years, and he didn’t seem this upset then.

Full transparency, he might have been upset (you never know with Obama peeps), but c’mon already with this:

The President went to Pennsylvania, singled out a black Congresswoman from California, and called her stupid. That’s not race-baiting. That’s racist. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) March 11, 2018

You know what might actually be racist? Pretending any sort of insult is racist based on someone’s skin color.

Just spitballin’.

Why? Maxine Waters is quite stupid. https://t.co/ZXgYzATz4m — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 12, 2018

She’s not the brightest crayon in the box.

True.

And Ben Shapiro even had ‘video’ to prove it.

Oh, Maxine.

Seems Ben looking at the reality of Trump’s comments regarding Maxine Waters didn’t please a few others in the Twittersphere; keep in mind, we are dealing with delicate feelings with some of them. #BeGentle

I mean, she said the wrong word. She clearly meant to say Crimea. We've all done something like this before where we type or write a similar-sounding word by accident. — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) March 12, 2018

Clearly. Sure.

Oh come on. We wrecked Gary Johnson for Aleppo. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 12, 2018

WE even wrecked Gary Johnson … that was pretty damn funny.

Sis if you want to pull out receipts on stupid politicians than Donald has gotta go straight to the top of the pile. — Calvin (@calvinstowell) March 12, 2018

Dude, Ben has been anything but a Trump apologist – maybe read his timeline before tweeting this? Ben didn’t say Trump wasn’t himself quite stupid, he just said the comments Trump made weren’t racist.

This ain’t rocket science.

Have I been unclear on that score? — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 12, 2018

Not at all.

