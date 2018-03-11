Former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau called out President Donald Trump for saying Rep. Maxine Waters “a very low IQ individual” at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. But there’s just one problem…

The President went to Pennsylvania, singled out a black Congresswoman from California, and called her stupid. That’s not race-baiting. That’s racist. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) March 11, 2018

…”If everything is racist, then nothing is racist” and that’s exactly what Favreau has done here:

If everything is racist, then nothing is racist. The word has become meaningless. Liberals have destroyed it like they destroy everything they touch. https://t.co/PLEXPzym8Q — Jesse Kelly® (@JesseKellyDC) March 11, 2018

It’s one thing to call out Trump for calling Waters stupid, but that doesn’t mean it was racist:

When you call me stupid for making fun of this tweet, I get to call you anti-Semitic by these rules. Isn't this game fun? https://t.co/JijF5m08aA — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) March 11, 2018

And it’s not even accurate that Trump only called Waters a “very low IQ individual.” He mentioned Nancy Pelosi in the same sentence:

He called out Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters in the same sentence multiple times.https://t.co/c3JXdCTkOn https://t.co/sRR6OBpmmH — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 11, 2018

Here’s the exact quote:

“We have to defeat Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters, a very low I.Q. individual,” Trump said, eliciting boos from the crowd. “You ever see her? You ever seen her? You ever see her? ‘We will impeach him! We will impeach the president!’ But he hasn’t done anything wrong. It doesn’t matter, we will impeach him! She’s a low I.Q. individual. You can’t help it. She really is.”

Plus, Trump calls white people stupid all the time:

Actually no. Trump insults white people all the time. As you may be the next one to discover, he’s an equal oppportunity ass-kicker https://t.co/l7nzh1uQGg — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) March 11, 2018

Here are a few handy lists:

Yep. Trump has NEVER singled out white people before: Hillary Clinton

Joe+Mika

Chelsea Manning

Chuck Todd

Nancy Pelosi

Mitt Romney

Bill Clinton

Megyn Kelly

Anderson Cooper

Rosie O’Donnell

Ted Cruz

Jeff Flake

John McCain

Chuck Schumer

Jeb Bush

And many more… https://t.co/w9dFtdGzyQ — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) March 11, 2018

Stop lying @jonfavs. Trump did not single out a black woman. – Low Energy Jeb

– Crooked Hillary,

– Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd

– ‘Liddle’ Bob Corker

– Crazy Bernie

– Little Adam Schiff

– Cryin’ Chuck Schumer

– Goofy Elizabeth Warren

– Dumb as a rock Mika

– Sloppy Michael Moore https://t.co/5bCu4wrwtk — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) March 11, 2018

And here’s Hillary staffer Brian Fallon bitching that Chuck Todd asked why phony Native American Elizabeth Warren won’t take a DNA test to prove her heritage once and for all:

Next the Sunday shows will be asking Waters to just take an IQ test: 'Why not put these allegations that you are not smart to rest?'https://t.co/W1ikm2UhDk — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) March 11, 2018

***