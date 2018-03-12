So Chris Cillizza is upset because Sarah Sanders explained to the entire press pool how laws are passed in this country.

Granted, he got to watch Obama spend eight years totally ignoring how the three branches of government are supposed to work, but in the real world, the president doesn’t himself pass laws.

You’d think he’d realize how dumb it is to legislate via Executive Order with the mess we’ve seen with DACA but oh no …

That’s not laying blame, Chris, that’s how it works.

See, there are three branches of government …

You know what, we should just get him a copy of ‘Government for Dummies,’ and leave it at that.

Trending

He seems almost offended even.

Ha!

The nerve! The outrage!

We’re going to bet he totally supports that one amendment that gives everyone free college and healthcare.

It’s literally how laws are supposed to be passed.

Sad, ain’t it?

Seriously.

Duh.

Talk about a banana, CNN.

Related:

POPCORN: Lefties call CNN OUT for Trump coverage, Brian Stelter and Chris Cillizza get super DEFENSIVE

Full blown LUNACY -> Blue-check ‘investor’ throws EPIC hissy fit over Trump’s LA visit (makes and deletes threats)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chris CillizzaCNNgunsSarah Sanders