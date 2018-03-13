Brianna Wu wants us all to know of the MANY gun owners she knows on the campaign trail who happen to be Republicans and who also magically ‘feel betrayed’ by the NRA. Our gut feeling is that she is totally full of shitake mushrooms … but what do we know?

Full disclosure, we rt’d.

But she knows SO MANY gun owners!

Trending

Fair point, she’s still around even after she said the military would take over the moon so it could drop giant rocks on our enemies.

What?

Don’t look at us like that, she said it.

See?

And you doubted us.

P-shaw.

Horton Hears a Wu? OMG LOL!

Bingo.

Tags: Brianna WugunsNRARepubs