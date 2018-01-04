Tucker Carlson has done it now. How dare he tell the Left to stop calling everyone racists, and start treating everyone as individuals. Clearly, that makes him the head of the KKK, right?

At least according to Brianna Wu it does.

Apparently, the KKK have their own television station now. Not even joking. I grew in Mississippi, this is word for word the “white people are the real victims” nonsense they spew. pic.twitter.com/Z31BGHA7jl — Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) January 4, 2018

So because Carlson said people are individuals (and not just their race), that makes Fox News the KKK’s television station.

Granted, this is the same woman who thought the military would drop rocks from the moon to kill people on Earth (no, we’re not making this up), so the fact that she sees his statements about working to do away with racism as racism isn’t all that shocking.

Apparently saying people should be treated as individuals and not judged by the color of their skin makes you a member of the KKK. We have come full circle. pic.twitter.com/J0ltWQgCCM — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 4, 2018

And to think, this broad is running for office.

Democrats, you sure can pick ’em.

The KKK see color not individuality, dafuq you smokin there genius? — Ẕḕn ᎯຮᎯtᖇᙈ (@Eirik_Thorsen) January 4, 2018

It’s the moon rocks, man.

Martin Luther King Jr., god rest his soul, is rolling in his grave right now over the state of social justice. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 4, 2018

He would never stop throwing up if he saw some of these SJWs and listened to their nonsense.

The lack of self awareness is laughable. Treating people as individuals, what a noble concept. But this is the chickens come home to roost for SJWs. They have no room to complain when whitey has started playing their game, expect more of that in 2018. — Robert A. (@MageWizard25) January 4, 2018

So by their logic MLK Jr. is a racist… interesting… — Danny Tanner (@dannytanner514) January 4, 2018

Heh, yup!

Abe Lincoln is, according to them. Only a matter of time. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 4, 2018

They have tried time and time again to pretend Lincoln was a Democrat so anything is possible.

By Brianna wus logic only white people work hard?🤔 — Free Speech Will Survive (@SpeechDeux) January 4, 2018

The irony of Wu’s own racist reaction to Tucker’s monologue is probably lost on her.

Ah, yes Brianna, that notorious KKK slogan, "People Are Individuals, Not Racial Groups". — Craig Jenkins (@sickeningjar) January 4, 2018

2018 is getting off to a GREAT start.

