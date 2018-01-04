Bernie, Bernie, Bernie.

C’mon man.

Iceland just became the first country in the world to make it illegal to pay men more than women. In the United States in 2016, black women made 62.5 cents on the dollar compared to white men and hispanic women made 54.4 cents. That is a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/y2sxSWYVrm — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 3, 2018

Dude, you were ALIVE when America passed the Equal Pay Act in 1963, which would mean Iceland is NOT the first country to make it illegal to pay men more than women.

We know, he’s pushing the wage gap myth to in someway pretend it’s not illegal to pay women less based on their sex, but it is. The law can’t force women to work in jobs that pay them more, that’s just not how this works, Bernie.

The fact that you are trying to sell this as truth is comical. cc 1963 — Stephanie (@gritshappen) January 4, 2018

His supporters will eat it up. Nearly 57k ‘favs’ on this nonsense …

Weren't you alive in 1963, when the Equal Pay Act was passed, making it illegal to pay differently based on sex? — William (@LastWordWilliam) January 4, 2018

Maybe he was too busy getting kicked out of a commune for being lazy?

Delete your account — Voice of Privilege (@VoiceOfPrivileg) January 3, 2018

You should earn at most 30 cents to the dollar of a lawmaker who actually knows the Equal Pay Act of 1963. Because you're incompetent. — Horst von Horstmann (@Kaboom1776) January 4, 2018

But Bernie earns enough to have three homes. Hilarious ain’t it, watching hypocrites like him pander to the poor?

Where are all the lawsuits by women proving American companies paid less than male counterparts? Prove it in court. — PinkFlamingo (@OnePinkFlamingo) January 4, 2018

There is even an agency under the federal government that goes after corporations who try and pay women less based on sex alone, see the EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission).

We should require a Civics Exam for candidates and voters prior to each election. — A Stand Up Girl (@AStandUpGirl) January 4, 2018

Right?

Dear Bernie:

You're over half-a-century late.

Google "Equal Pay Act." — Matt Cates (@Matt_Cates) January 4, 2018

18 year Olds make less than 30 year olds. Discrimination! Obviously. — DacianRomân🕇🇺🇸👌 (@Uselessrant) January 4, 2018

Well duh.

Equal Pay Act and Lilly Ledbetter already do this genius. — Rob Reber (@robbr09) January 4, 2018

But, but, but TRUUUUUMP!

Greatly respect you Senator, but the alleged pay gap injustice is largely attributable to different choices men and women make (college major, profession, specialities, etc) See: https://t.co/iCdtPeVWNJ — Christina Sommers (@CHSommers) January 4, 2018

Reality-check, Bernie.

"Iceland just became the first county to legally require equal pay between men and women" Imagine being dumb enough to think that's true https://t.co/dMkykf6qMn — Adrenochrome Addict (@notwokieleaks) January 4, 2018

It is Bernie supporters we’re talking about here.

Related:

Thanks for clearing THAT up: Chelsea Clinton denies worshipping Satan, hilarity ensues

‘WHOA! Talk about shots fired!’ Sarah Sanders BLASTS Nancy Pelosi, triggers butthurt-a-palooza