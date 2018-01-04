It must really piss Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats off when they see the data from our current economy and how well Americans, in general, are doing between the stock market, new jobs, and upcoming tax cuts.

Let’s face it, Democrats are never truly happy unless Americans are unhappy and need them to swoop in and save them; would explain their crap policies that kill jobs and rob middle-class Americans.

You know Sarah Sanders loves dumping salt in Pelosi’s wound:

Despite Nancy Pelosi's warning of "Armageddon" the Trump economy is booming. "It turns out the businessman knows more about how the economy really works than the chattering class." –@StephenMoore https://t.co/JBoE3WZnrh — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 4, 2018

Ha!

From Real Clear Politics:

The world economy is as strong today as it has been in at least a decade, as The Wall Street Journal recently reported. Now the left has to engage in logical contortions to explain how the red-hot American economy is really a result of Obama policies — every which one Trump has systematically been dismantling. As I’ve acknowledged many times, the roaring stock market and the surging rate of growth of the economy (which is now estimated at 3.5 percent, up from 1.6 percent in Obama’s last year in office) could turn against Trump in the months and years to come. It’s quite possible that the market exuberance over Trump’s deregulation and tax cut policies have run too far ahead.

It must suck to be so wrong all of the time, Nancy.

It’s becoming clear that for Democrats a booming economy IS Armageddon. — Teal (@sirenidica) January 4, 2018

Fair point.

And wow, they are having serious issues with the country being successful; seems they hate Trump so much they’d rather America fail.

Go to bed. You need your beauty sleep. — Karen G (@headbangerwoman) January 4, 2018

Oh look, an attack on her looks.

Color us shocked.

Spiking the football kind of early there? It's the end of the first quarter — SleepyEyesChuckTodd (@SleepyChuckTodd) January 4, 2018

They so badly hate any success the Trump administration has.

Classy.

Sarah…stop with the daily doses of orange koolaid. It's not a good look. — Niborobin (@Niborobin55) January 4, 2018

It’s sort of her job?

Just sayin’.

Bless your ♥️. How do you sleep? Shame👖🔥 — Christine Parra (@Stickever) January 4, 2018

Yeah hi again from a non-profit that is seeing reduced revenue after slash in 340b payments (and NIH funding). No raises coming to us. — Kara Renee (@UVaKareBear) January 4, 2018

Umm … non-profit. Hello?

How does lying for a living comport with your Christian values? — 🆁🅿🅼🅼🅰🆂 (@RPMMAS) January 4, 2018

These people.

