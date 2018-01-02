Maybe the media will finally figure out they can’t keep comparing Obama to Trump with the Iran situation because ultimately it just makes Obama look like an emasculated do-nothing who enabled a terrorist regime by giving them palettes of money.

Sarah Sanders laid down the law:

.@PressSec on Iranian protesters: "President Trump's not going to sit by silently like President Obama did." https://t.co/zz76komxsq pic.twitter.com/0meAhRhLDd — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 2, 2018

From ABC News:

The White House is expressing support for protesters demonstrating against the Iranian government, but is stopping short of calling for regime change. Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday called the protests an “organic popular uprising organized by brave Iranian citizens.” She says the international community “cannot sit silent” as those demonstrating are met with violence. Sanders says: “The United States supports the Iranian people and we call on the regime to respect its citizens’ basic right to peacefully express their desire for change.” Asked whether the ultimate goal is for Iran’s Islamist government to be replaced, Sanders said the U.S. hopes Iran begins to respect the rights of its people and ends its support for terrorist groups.

And of course, since Sarah dropped the mic, the Left went into full freakout attack mode (gotta protect their king’s legacy ya’ know):

Trump certainly wasn't silent when he gave away Israeli intel to Russia or when he defended nazis. — Jebus (@the_real_Lord) January 2, 2018

Oh pipe Down Dear! In 2017 it was deplorable, It’s a new Year and the broken record, is just that. Broken. — Jack French (@frejac19) January 2, 2018

Don’cha love how the tolerant Left treats Sarah?

It's not our business. How would he like it if Germany got involved in the US protests? — liberal goddess (@liberalgoddess) January 2, 2018

He defends Iranian protestors while shaming American ones… — Mr. Mueller (@TheMuellR) January 2, 2018

He's going to Tweet about it? How brave and bold. 😂 — Be The Iceberg (@resistrumptoday) January 2, 2018

