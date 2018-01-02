Stephen King doesn’t want Donald Trump speaking up about what’s happening in Iran, wonder if he told Obama to shut up and let them work it out too?

Shut up and let them work it out. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 1, 2018

We’re going to guess not.

And seriously, isn’t he in a way siding with the dictators in this instance since Trump is supporting the protesters? Dude, if your hatred of Trump causes you to side with the Iranian government it’s definitely time to put the Twitter DOWN.

You goofs always err on the side of the dictators. — Lieutenant L.T. Smash (@MetricButtload) January 1, 2018

Of course they do, they love their big, authoritarian government.

Hi Stephen. Can you show me your tweets when you were encouraging Obama to let the countries and the citizens to "work it out" during the Arab Spring? — Ordy Packard – Amish Man of Mystery (@TheOpulentAmish) January 2, 2018

Ha! Right.

Stephen with all due respect, Please let OUR @POTUS handle big real world issues.

Stephen how about you go back to your little FANTASY world of FICTION. Perhaps you could make us all a part 2 of the Shining Movie, that was your best work to date (the movie). — prolifebuttons (@prolifebuttons) January 2, 2018

"Work it out" means lot of civilian torture and deaths, you idiot. — Tom (@Iamdynomite1969) January 2, 2018

But Truuuuuuuuump!

We could always send them pallets of cash. I bet that would help 🙄 — P Henry Martin (@PHenryMartin) January 2, 2018

Right?

Sure are a lot of leftists who would rather see Iranians continue to suffer than risk Trump getting any credit for supporting the #IranianProtests — Howard Roark Laughed (@Major_Skidmark) January 2, 2018

They hate anything Trump says or does, even if that hate puts them on the wrong side of history. And c’mon, they’re Democrats, they’ve been on the wrong side of history for hundreds of years.

In other words, "don't use your position of power to support those fighting for basic human rights in Iran, because everything will work itself out [in the regime's favor]" You're an idiot — RestoreTheSocialContract (@DestructiveChem) January 2, 2018

Dude should seriously stick with writing fiction.

So people are protesting to gain their freedom from an oppressive Theocracy and we aren't to respond to support them while you probably wear a pussy hat in solidarity with feminist who are protesting for free birth control. Smh. Shut up. — Splodey Head Al (@AlanAshton10) January 2, 2018

With all due respect and on behalf of millions of Iranian men and women, go fuck yourself, King. — theRoddick (@_jbarker) January 2, 2018

With all due respect, EL OH EL.

Sorry, but, no, I can't agree. Having arguably the most powerful man on the planet tweeting his support is an incredible boost for the Iranian people who want to see things change in their society. Trump's playing this one right. — Jeremy Daw (@DawJeremy) January 1, 2018

The most powerful man from the most powerful country in the world.

No Stephen, YOU shut up.

