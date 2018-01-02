For nearly a week, the Left and the media (same difference?) have been oddly quiet on the protests in Iran; some news outlets have gone as far as to report on the handful of protesters supporting Iran’s govt (looking at you, CNN).

Piers Morgan called the media and politicians out:

Shameful lack of support from our politicians & media for the courageous Iranian protestors.

If Iran’s leader was Donald Trump the stinking hypocrites would be screaming from the rooftops that he be overthrown.

Britain needs to work out who our real enemies are – fast. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 1, 2018

And he’s absolutely right – if Trump was the leader of Iran, the Left would be shaking their fists and supporting the Iranians protesting for their freedom. But instead, they’re busy pretending the protests here in America (you know, the ones with the glitter and posters) are as important as what is happening in Iran.

Because they’re stupid.

And if the Iranian women were carrying anti-Trump banners, then the Left and @womensmarch would be 100% supporting them, unlike now – not. one. word. Shame on them. — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿Kevin Thomas🇬🇧 (@KevMonynys) January 1, 2018

The Women’s March is such a joke.

Nice to see some real feminists in action too. Not these cry baby,hurt feelings, safe space loving non entities we have here — JP (@IrishHatter) January 1, 2018

And speaking of being a joke, the Left was front and center on Piers’ tweet defending their honor or whatever:

Suits USA and other war mongers that’s all. You couldn’t give a toss about courageous protestors. They protesting in Palestine against oppression and genocide but shameful west just veto — Fal Hussain (@wtf_r_u_4_real) January 1, 2018

Huh?

With all of the nuclear reactors & WMDs in Iran the last thing the world needs is that country in chaos. Many protesting are Sunni Muslims doing it under orders of Saudi Arabia. — talkcric.com (@talkcric) January 1, 2018

Who was it that empowered a nuclear Iran? Hrm.

1, You are part of the Media – why don’t you not be a hypocrite and lead GMB with this story 2, Its prob better we stay out of this, Iran will likely use us a stick to beat Iranians with — Mani (@Manminder_) January 1, 2018

It’s you Piers. You are our real enemy. pic.twitter.com/s2rJ9649wl — FPL_Fly🔻 (@FPL_Fly) January 1, 2018

The stupid. It burns.

It's good of you to sympathise with Iran, my country of birth, but please do not ruin it by connecting it to The Donald — S Dabir (@ShirinDabir) January 1, 2018

If UK and USA hadn’t imposed sanctions on Iranian people maybe they would not be protesting — Wajid Hussain (@wh2912) January 1, 2018

These people.

Piers is asking for people to support Iranians fighting for their freedom, and all the Left can do is hurl personal attacks at him.

And at Trump.

And at the USA.

How very typical.

