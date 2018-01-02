Seems the New York Times has a new publisher who sent out a ‘note’ claiming to have a renewed commitment to all shades of opinion.

Note the renewed commitment to “all shades of opinion.” This from the new leader of a paper with not a single columnist who supports the President. Will this publisher change that? —> A Note From Our New Publisher https://t.co/k9EGwefPSU — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 2, 2018

How the heck can they have a commitment to all shades of opinion when their opinions all seem to be the same and none of them are positive or supportive of the president? Perhaps they are referring to various shades of progressive opinion?

From the New York Times:

The Times will continue to search for the most important stories of our era with curiosity, courage and empathy — because we believe that improving the world starts with understanding it. The Times will continue to resist polarization and groupthink by giving voice to the breadth of ideas and experiences — because we believe journalism should help people think for themselves. The Times will hold itself to the highest standards of independence, rigor and fairness — because we believe trust is the most precious asset we have. The Times will do all of this without fear or favor — because we believe truth should be pursued wherever it leads.

Unless of course, that truth goes against their preferred narrative.

Journalists aren't supposed to "support" any POTUS – they are to report the facts. Period. — Cathy Ⓥ (@SNAP_Vegan) January 2, 2018

Fair enough, but:

That’s true of reporters but not of editorial writers and columnists whose job it is to express opinion. That’s what he means by “all shades of opinion,” which certainly are not represented in the Times today. — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 2, 2018

Bingo.

Oh baloney. I’m saying “all shades of opinion” should include at least one voice in support of the current administration. Seems a modest request. — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 2, 2018

But TRUUUUUUUUMP.

Interesting thread where Brit asks for balance and gets blasted for it. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) January 2, 2018

Because Democrats don’t want balance, they only want compliance with their agenda.

I’m afraid they have already “given in to these forces”. They have been a lapdog for the Democrats for the last four decades. 👴🏻☕️🇺🇸 — Grandpa Toms (@XoxoToms) January 2, 2018

That may actually be their new byline.

Nice to know that a newspaper finally announces its going to try really hard to be a newspaper. — Jimmy (@Jester498) January 2, 2018

They’re going to TRY.

EL OH EL.

The difference between a reporter and a journalist:

A journalist makes himself the hero of the story…

A reporter is only a witness.

What we have in the MSM (especially the NYT) are journalists. Will that change under *cough* "new management?" — Pam Besteder (@pambesteder) January 2, 2018

Excellent point. Far too many in the media see themselves as heroes fighting for the truth, even when that truth has been proven false. When you have journos claiming they’re like firefighters running into burning buildings you know the media, in general, is past due for an enema.

