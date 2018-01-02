Representative Steve Cohen may well be one of the grossest Democrats in Congress, and that says a LOT. Granted, he blocked this editor months ago (she can’t remember why) so most of his drivel goes unnoticed but THIS hot dumpster of ugly managed to make it across her timeline.

He golfs when he could be reading or be in church or be with his family. Never see him with Barron. You’d think he’d be golfing with Dad occasionally but narcissists only engage in activities where they are the show. No movies, sports viewing either just Fox! He will start a war! https://t.co/RFuJksiQyk — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) December 31, 2017

C’mon Cohen, kids are off limits.

And seriously, since when does a Democrat give two craps about reading or going to church with family? This guy’s Trump Derangement Syndrome is through the ROOF.

You went after a child in a tweet?? What on earth is WRONG with you? Disgraceful and disgusting. — joamykraken (@hamster2015_) January 2, 2018

He’s a Democrat.

Fake news. — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) January 2, 2018

Umm … the tweet is right in front of everyone, so no, this is not fake news.

Never saw your Buddy, Obammer interact with his own daughters either. So, what do you say to that? I bet when it comes to it, you probably pay someone else to play with your kids and grandkids. — Dan N (@dddroadrunner) January 2, 2018

Well, when Obama ignored his kids it was because he was busy keeping the oceans from rising or something; but it Trump golfs without his son apparently that makes him a bad parent.

*eye roll*

Shame on you! Do you have kids? Do you see every time he golfs? Funny only recent vids have been acquired. How would you know if Barron was on course or not. FYI, as avid golfers, our son has no interest at all in golfing. It’s called having your own life choices. 😡 #Trump — bdpmbl (@Bree000007) January 2, 2018

Pretty sure Cohen is clueless about shame.

As it is, you're a vicious little peon that obviously hasn't seen the same pictures and seen the same things the rest of us have with regard to Barron. There are pictures of him all the time with his father, even playing golf. How about you worry about your own failures first. — Rob Andrews (@rdandrews) January 1, 2018

Worry about your own family. You have NO idea how the potus interacts w/HIS son. Rocks and glass houses….you know that phrase I am sure. — 🐾 Danise 🇺🇸 (@pitbullmomof4) January 2, 2018

Even some Democrats took issue with Cohen’s tweet:

I agree that .@realdonaldtrump is reprehensible, but going to church has nothing to do with it. You can be unreligious, you can even be an atheist, and still be a good person. Also, please leave Barron out of it. Being a kid is hard enough. — me!! (@parkslopegrrl) December 31, 2017

I am a lifelong Democrat. You are doing a disservice to your constituents and party when you attack Trump's religious observance and parenting. Stick to the issues, and the rampant corruption and destruction of democratic norms by Trump and his enablers. #Resistance #Resist — BlancheNeigeEsq (@BlancheNeigeEsq) December 31, 2017

Ouch.

Could you be any bigger of a jerk? attacking the man's son… — Melvin #MAGA (@MelvinTorado) January 2, 2018

The answer is yes, yes he could be a bigger jerk.

I'm sorry but any decent parent would allow their children some privacy, let's not forget all the negative press of that child already and how destructive that has been. I challenge you @repcohen, do you want your children and grandchildren in that spotlight? — Kathleen Gentile (@sasmenot2022) January 2, 2018

The reality is Cohen wanted to take a cheap shot at Trump and is a small enough person to use his son to do so.

Whatever happened to them, ‘going high?’

Related:

‘Arbitrary like YOU?’ Neil deGrasse Tyson HUMILIATES himself with smug New Year’s Day take