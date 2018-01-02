Neil deGrasse Tyson, in his infinite wisdom, decided to make lame commentary on New Year’s Day and the Gregorian Calendar … even though nobody asked.

Not that anybody’s asked, but New Years Day on the Gregorian Calendar is a cosmically arbitrary event, carrying no Astronomical significance at all. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) January 1, 2018

Well, thanks for that, Mr. Spoils Everything Because He Can; next he’ll tell us how meaningless other holidays are because of science and stuff.

Meanwhile, the dates of Chinese New Year, Lent, Easter, Passover, Saturnalia, Christmas, & Ramadan, all reference astronomical events. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) January 1, 2018

You know Neil is a real hoot at birthday parties.

It doesn’t have any nutritional significance either, according to my restaurateur friend, but somehow he still manages to grasp that it’s an important cultural event that doesn’t need filtering through his professional lens and explaining as if everyone were a moron. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) January 1, 2018

Wait, there is no Vitamin C in New Year’s Day!? Well then, we should immediately halt celebrating the holiday then.

That makes about as much sense as Neil’s take on it.

True, nobody asked — Gareth Spor (@GarethSpor) January 1, 2018

Even though nobody asked, Neil still felt it necessary to answer.

Typical.

4.2k people acted like you don't do this joke every year. Your hateboner for the Gregorian calendar is beyond tiresome. — Ordy Lang Syne (@TheOpulentAmish) January 1, 2018

Hateboner. *snort*

Full transparency, we didn’t realize Neil does this lame joke every year but we can still see how this could be exceptionally tiresome.

So, just like your tweets. — Christopher Sebela (@xtop) January 1, 2018

Ouch and bingo.

Please focus on educating instead of being super condescending every other tweet — Kenny (@Writingwriter05) January 1, 2018

That’s asking a lot considering condescending is the cornerstone of each and every tweet Neil sends.

Not that everyone hasn’t noticed, but you’re a soul sucking fun governor. — MrClarkJosephKent (@MrClarkJKent) January 1, 2018

Just leave it alone, Neil. Seriously.

But what about the calendars for the other Brady Bunch kids? — …and a Juli New Year (@ImJuliCaldwell) January 2, 2018

Heh, we see what she did there.

I wonder if you realize your rote,

unimaginative, pedantic, nature has only served to hurt the cause of reason in the public conciseness.

Or is your ego too big too see that? — Kevin (@Kevqtall) January 1, 2018

Yes, his ego is massive.

And predictable.

You'll see another example when on January 1st he'll tweet "happy new year to those celebrating an arbitrary point in the earth's orbit around the sun!" — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) December 25, 2017

Notice this tweet from Neontaster was sent on Christmas day, so either Neon is psychic or Neil is truly just that predictable.

