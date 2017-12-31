As we approach the end of 2017, Chelsea Handler took it upon herself to tweet out this very DEEP and MEANINGFUL story from Politico about how everyone needs to understand more about what it feels like to be oppressed.

She’s so edgy.

She’s so in touch with her fellow man.

She’s so full of IT.

I hope you take the time to read this very important article in the hopes of us all having a better understanding of what it feel like to be oppressed. And, of course, wishing the world more peace and love this coming year, in every color, every country. https://t.co/2aZ1Emjukf — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) December 31, 2017

Ugh, what a sanctimonious piece of claptrap – a true dumpster of stupid. Seriously, save yourself the click.

As you can imagine, people were less than impressed with Chelsea’s attempt at making them think deep thoughts on New Year’s Eve about crap they hear about 24/7 from people just like her.

Does she honestly believe people aren’t aware of oppression after spending the last year hearing the Left insist they are oppressed because Hillary lost the election?

Chelsea. Lecture less, smile more.

Do you know what it’s like to be oppressed? As you go home to your multi-million dollar mansion? — David H. Barney (@DavidHBarney) December 31, 2017

Oh no he di’int.

But she wants to make sure everyone ELSE is aware of how they oppress people and stuff.

No, you fucking idiot, I’m actually going to a house that I overpaid to rent for my friends and family. Because, I gave away so much money to people in need this year, I decided to treat myself to a vacation. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 1, 2018

Awww, she gave SO MUCH to people in need this year.

Gosh, someone pat Chelsea on the back and seriously, who deserves to treat themselves more than a Hollywood elitist hosebag lecturing middle America on how they oppress people too much.

Ouch, we just rolled our eyes so far back in our heads we saw all the way to Canada …

You probably know nothing about being in that whole white working class… it’s a different world than that whole privileged and entitled place you live in. — Dub Cee (@AllWorldWes) December 31, 2017

Truth.

Chelsea’s got WHITE PRIVILEGE coming out of her ears.

Wait, isn’t that how this whole white privilege thing works?

It’s so confusing.

Yes. I know nothing because I’m white. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 1, 2018

Guess not.

Seems giving so much money to oppressed people made her extra cranky this holiday season.

